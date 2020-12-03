Sting Makes His AEW Dynamite Debut On Winter Is Coming, Here's How Fans Reacted

‘The Icon’ Sting made his AEW debut on the recent ‘Winter is Coming’ episode of AEW Dynamite. This was Sting’s first appearance on TNT after WWE and Vince McMahon bought WCW in 2001. Sting ruled WCW for years and even headlined the last WCW on TNT episode where he defeated wrestling legend Ric Flair. After his debut, it was announced that the Icon has signed a multi-year deal with the promotion, with president Tony Khan sharing his excitement of Twitter.

"The surprise introduction of Sting was a great way to celebrate our biggest episode of AEW Dynamite yet," said Tony Khan after the episode.

Also Read l Undertaker Reveals Why He Never Had The Opportunity To Face Sting In The WWE Ring

Despite this, it's still unclear if the 61-year-old will compete in an in-ring capacity. Sting has not competed in the ring since his match against Seth Rollins in 2015, where he suffered a serious neck injury as a result of a buckle bomb. Because of this he announced his retirement from the sport and was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016.

Sting has signed a full-time, multi year deal with AEW pic.twitter.com/pmIrCmu9No — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) December 3, 2020

Also Read l Night Of Champions: When Seth Rollins Scored Biggest Win Of His Career By Defeating Sting

Winter Is Coming highlights: Sting makes his much-awaited AEW Dynamite debut

Sting appeared on AWE Dynamite after the tag-team match between Cody Rhodes & Darby Allin and Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs. Rhodes and Allin won the fight but were attacked by the heels afterwards. However, as Hobbs was going to hit Cody with the FTW Championship belt, the lights went out and unfamiliar music started playing.

Sting then came out with his iconic bat as the heels left the ring. Sting then slowly entered the squared circle and came face-to-face with long-time colleague Arn Anderson. After a nod of approval to Allin and the Rhodes brothers, he left amid the falling snow.

Also Read l Sting career: Rock Wanted To Face Sting At WrestleMania 21: Jim Ross

Sting career: Fans react to Sting’s debut

After the episode, fans from all over the world took to Twitter and reacted to Sting’s shocking AEW Dynamite debut. While some took a shot at WWE, others predicated what the promotion could do with Sting going forward. Many showed interest in seeing Sting and Darby Allin team-up, while others asked him to start a feud with legends like Chris Jericho.

“Please let Sting be Darby’s manger,” wrote a fan. “Well, I guess one of the wrestling moments of 2020 goes to AEW,” added another. “I jumped out of my chair, just like I did back in the 90s,” commented the third.

When Sting came out, i believe @ReneePaquette speaks for us all #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/n42dFJ8CuQ — Garry Munro (@GarrMunro) December 3, 2020

Also Read l Sting Was In Talks To Appear On WWE Super ShowDown 2020: Rumours

Image Source: AEW/ YouTube