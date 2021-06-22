Styrian Grand Prix 2020 Highlights: Mercedes Dominate Race At Red Bull Ring

The Styrian Grand Prix returns to the F1 2021 calendar for a second year running after the Grand Prix made its debut last season. The 2020 Styrian Grand Prix was one of the best races of the season as it featured a close battle between the Mercedes F1 team and the Red Bull Racing F1 team. Ahead of this weekend's race, here is a look at the Styrian Grand Prix 2020 highlights and who was the Styrian Grand Prix 2020 winner.

Styrian Grand Prix 2020 highlights: Who won pole at Styrian Grand Prix 2020?

The battle for pole position at the Styrian Grand Prix 2020 was intense as not only was Q3 affected by rain, but at various points, three different drivers were on provisional pole position. In the end, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton grabbed pole position with a stunning lap time of 1:19.273. This lap was over 1.2 seconds faster than Red Bull's Max Verstappen in second.

Who was the Styrian Grand Prix 2020 winner?

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton had a clean start from pole position while drivers fought hard for position just behind him. Red Bull's Max Verstappen had to defend his second place from the fast-starting McLaren of Carlos Sainz who almost got the better of the Dutchman into turn one. Further back, the two Ferraris of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc made contact while battling for the fourteenth position. The debris from the collision resulted in a Safety Car as both Ferraris retired from the race.

By lap 20 of 71, race leader Hamilton had managed to open up a five-second gap to second-placed Verstappen while Hamilton's teammate, Valtteri Bottas, made a key move past Sainz on lap six. In an attempt to catch the Mercedes F1 team off-balance, the Red Bull Racing F1 team pitted Verstappen on lap 25. The team wanted to protect the Dutchman from the threat of an undercut from Bottas in third and force Hamilton in at the same time. Mercedes matched Red Bull's strategy as they brought in Hamilton three laps later while Bottas stayed out on his soft tyres until lap 35.

With Bottas having pitted 10 laps after Verstappen, he used his superior pace advantage to close up to the back of the Red Bull car by lap 66. Although the Dutchman defended brilliantly from the Finn, he was merely prolonging the inevitable as Bottas breezed past him a lap after. Meanwhile, Hamilton dominated the Styrian Grand Prix 2020 from start to finish as he took a commanding victory from pole position at the Styrian Grand Prix circuit.

Is Styrian Grand Prix and Austrian Grand Prix the same?

The Styrian Grand Prix has often been confused with the Austrian Grand Prix as both races are held at the same circuit. Due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, some cities decided to hold multiple races at the same venue and Austria was one of them. The F1 2021 calendar will follow a similar schedule as last year as the Styrian Grand Prix will be followed by the Austrian Grand Prix.

Image Credits: F1.com