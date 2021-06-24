Styrian Grand Prix: Practice Session Time, Live Stream Details And Preview

The F1 2021 season has been off to a brilliant start as seven enthralling races have taken place so far. Red Bull Racing arrive into their home race in Styria on the back of three consecutive victories, the first time since 2013. F1 fans will hope to see another exciting race this weekend at the Styrian Grand Prix. Here are the details of the Styrian Grand Prix practice schedule and information on how to watch Styrian Grand Prix 2021 live in India.

Styrian Grand Prix circuit information

The Styrian Grand Prix 2021 will take place at the Red Bull Ring, which has a circuit length of 4.318 km. The total number of laps for the race are 71, thereby covering a total race distance of 306.452 km. The Styrian Grand Prix circuit lap record is held by Carlos Sainz, who clocked in a 1:05.619 in 2020.

Styrian Grand Prix schedule

Friday, June 25

Free Practice One: 3:00 PM IST to 4:00 PM IST (10:30 AM BST to 11:30 AM BST)

Free Practice Two: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM BST to 3:00 PM BST)

Saturday, June 26

Free Practice Three: 3:30 PM IST to 4:30 PM IST (11:00 AM BST to 12:00 PM BST)

How to watch Styrian Grand Prix practice live in India?

For fans wondering how to watch Styrian Grand Prix 2021 practice sessions live in India can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD. The Styrian Grand Prix practice live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Meanwhile, fans can also follow the live updates of the Styrian Grand Prix circuit action on the social media of F1 and the respected teams.

F1 standings ahead of Styrian Grand Prix 2021: Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing look to extend their lead

From the seven Grand Prix that have taken place so far in 2021, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton has won three of the races while the other four have been won by Red Bull Racing drivers (Max Verstappen (3), Sergio Perez (1)). The Austrian outfit (215) extended their F1 standings lead to 37 points from Mercedes (178) after recording their third consecutive victory at the French Grand Prix 2021 last weekend. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen (131) extended his lead in the Drivers' Championship to 12 points from Lewis Hamilton (119). F1 fans will hope that the cagey affair between the Mercedes F1 and Red Bull Racing drivers continues this weekend in Styria.

Image Credits: F1/Instagram