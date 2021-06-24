Styrian Grand Prix Track: Weather Forecast, Wind Speed And All About Red Bull Ring

After a nail-biting race between title contenders Mercedes F1 and Red Bull Racing at Circuit Paul Ricard last week, expectations amongst F1 fans are sky high for this weekend's Styrian Grand Prix. Red Bull arrive at their home Grand Prix on the back of three consecutive victories, the first time since 2013. The Austrian outfit will hope to continue its dominance this weekend at the Styrian Grand Prix circuit. Here is detailed information about the Styrian Grand Prix track and weather forecast ahead of this weekend's race.

F1 2021 standings ahead of Styrian Grand Prix 2021

Mercedes and Red Bull Racing have been locked in a cagey affair for the championships for the entirety of the F1 2021 season so far. From the seven Grand Prix that have taken place so far, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton has won three while the other four races have been won by Red Bull drivers (Max Verstappen (3), Sergio Perez (1)). As things stand, Red Bull (215) lead the F1 2021 standings by 37 points from Mercedes (178) while Verstappen (131) leads the standings by 12 points from Hamilton (119).

Styrian Grand Prix track information

The Styrian Grand Prix 2021 will take place at the Red Bull Ring. The Styrian Grand Prix circuit has a track length of 4.318 km. The total number of Red Bull Ring laps for the race are 71, covering a total race distance of 306.452 km. The Styrian Grand Prix track record is held by Carlos Sainz, who clocked in a 1:05.619 in 2020.

Styrian Grand Prix weather forecast

According to the Styrian Grand Prix weather forecast, rainy conditions are expected for most of the weekend. Forecasts suggest Friday, June 25, will be particularly cloudy with a 40 % chance of rain. The maximum temperature expected is 25°C. Meanwhile, the weather on Saturday is expected to be sunny during the morning followed by another unsettled afternoon. The chances of rain are low for FP3 but increase to about 40 % for qualifying. Sunday is expected to follow a similar pattern from Saturday evening as the chances of rain are 40 %.

Styrian Grand Prix windspeed expectations

As per the Styrian Grand Prix windspeed data, wind gusts of 9 km/hr can be expected across the track on Friday. The intensity of the wind is expected to pick up as the weekend progresses as on Saturday, gusts speed is expected to reach as high as 11 km/hr. Meanwhile, on Sunday 13 km/hr wind gusts can be expected.

Image Credits: Red Bull Racing/Instagram