Sudhanshu Mittal Accused Of Defaming IOA's Image Internationally

The Indian Olympic Association has become a hot-bed for a power struggle with allegations and counter-allegations against each other for the last few weeks. In this battle for supremacy within IOA, its vice president Sudhanshu Mittal has been accused of defaming the national Olympic body's image internationally.

In a letter to International Olympic Council president Thomas Bach, a copy of which is with Republic TV, IOA vice president and Athletics Federation of India president Adille Somariwala writes, "With reference to the e-mails from Sudhanshu Mittal, dated June 6, 2020, marked to the President and Members of the IOC, with regards to IOA President Narendra Dhruv Batra, it pains me to see such letters of absolutely baseless allegations being circulated to the members of the IOC. The said letters from Mittal only deserve contempt and are nothing but a malicious attempt to defame the image of Batra and the IOA internationally."

Somariwala further said the complainant (Mittal) had never before raised these issues against Batra with the Executive Committee of the IOA, nor at its General Body Meeting, but has chosen to raise this directly with the IOC.

"I am disappointed that, with the IOA elections coming up, members such as Mittal, are using such tactics to promote themselves as Presidential candidates within the IOA membership, where they have no base or support."

(Photo Credit: PTI)

