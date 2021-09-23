Sufiya Khan To Become 1st Female To Attempt Manali To Leh Run In Himalayan Ultra Marathon

Two-time Guinness World Record Holder Sufiya Khan is once again ready to push her limits with her upcoming feat Himalayan Ultra run expedition, becoming the first female runner in the world to attempt the run from Manali to Leh. Aiming to cover a distance of 480 km in 130 hours, amidst the difficulties of ruthless terrains and conditions, the expedition will include passing one of the world’s toughest and highest highways, climbing up five major passes in extremely cold weather.

The Himalayan Ultra Run Expedition is scheduled from 25th Sep to 30th Sep 2021, and will begin at an altitude of 2000m, reaching up to 5400m altitude.

Speaking to Republic Media Network about the upcoming Himalayan Ultra run expedition, Sufiya Khan expressed her excitement to don the running shoes.

"I am happier that I will be an inspiration for them who want to do something in their life," said excited Sufirya Khan adding that she always liked to take challenges and push her limits.

On being asked what special preparation she has done to excel in the Manali to Leh run which will be approximately 430KM, Sufiya shared she has trained herself in the mountains and lived there for 15 days in order to acclimatise to cold or extremely cold weather. Sufiya also said that apart from the physical training she also focused on Yoga and core training as for an ultra marathon runner mental positivity is much more important. 'It is your mind which pushes your body,' said Sufiya Khan.

Sufiya also expressed her gratitude to Under Armour for supporting her and also helping her with sports apparel and gear. Furthermore, Sufiya also gave a message to the young athletes and runners to focus on mental health.

"I focus on mental health or positivity much more because if your mind is prepared to do something then 80% of your work is already done," said Sufiya Khan.

Sufiya Khan on her 4000 km megathon from Kashmir to Kanyakumari

Two years back, Sufiya completed her 4000 kilometres from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 87 days, with her aim to bring the people of the country together. Sufiya shared that she ran in the valley even when there was a landslide going on, but she completed her run. The athlete revealed when she came back to Jalandhar then her lung collapsed and she was hospitalised. "There was battle going on between my body and my mind, however, I stood up and continue my sports," said Sufiya Khan.