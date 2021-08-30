In yet another proud moment for India, Sumit Antil on Monday clinched the gold medal in the Men's Javelin throw F64 final event at the Tokyo Paralympics. The F64 classification is for athletes with a leg amputation, who compete with prosthetics in a standing position. With this, Sumit Antil ensured India its second gold after Avani Lekhara at the Tokyo Paralympics.

It was sheer domination by Sumit Antil as his first two throws were registered as consecutive world records. Sumit Antil's first throw was 66.95m, while his second throw was 68.08m. Then, extraordinarily, Sumit on his fifth throw, bettered his own world record with a throw of 68.55m.

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games:



Indian Para athlete Sumit Antil sets a new world record in Javelin Throw F-64 Final with 68.08 throw.



His first attempt was also a world record, with a 66.95m throw.#Cheer4India #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/fcjbNib5gX — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) August 30, 2021

He does it AGAIN!! 🤯

Sumit Sumit is on 🔥🔥🔥



6⃣8⃣.0⃣8⃣ in his second attempt. It's a new world record in the men's javelin F64.#ParaAthletics #Paralympics #Tokyo2020 @ParalympicIndia #Cheer4India — #ParaAthletics #Tokyo2020 (@ParaAthletics) August 30, 2021

Men's Javelin Throw F64 Final event

Apart from Sumit Antil, reigning world champion Sandeep Chaudhary just fell short of making it to the podium, putting up a stellar performance nonetheless and finishing fourth on the table. Out of 6 attempts, Sandeep's best was his third throw which was registered as 62.20m. Sandeep's first throw was 61.13m.

Coming to the results, Sumit Antil won gold, Australia's Michal Burian won silver and Sri Lanka's Dulan Kodithuwakku won the bronze medal.

(Image Credits: @DDSportsChannel)