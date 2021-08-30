Last Updated:

STUNNING: Sumit Antil Wins Gold In Men's Javelin Throw At Paralympics Breaking World Record THRICE

In yet another proud moment for India, Javelin thrower Sumit Antil on Monday clinched the Gold medal at the F64 final event at the Tokyo Paralympics 2021

Written By
Ujjwal Samrat
Sumit Antil

Image Credits: @DDSportsChannel


In yet another proud moment for India, Sumit Antil on Monday clinched the gold medal in the Men's Javelin throw F64 final event at the Tokyo Paralympics. The F64 classification is for athletes with a leg amputation, who compete with prosthetics in a standing position. With this, Sumit Antil ensured India its second gold after Avani Lekhara at the Tokyo Paralympics. 

It was sheer domination by Sumit Antil as his first two throws were registered as consecutive world records. Sumit Antil's first throw was 66.95m, while his second throw was 68.08m. Then, extraordinarily, Sumit on his fifth throw, bettered his own world record with a throw of 68.55m. 

Men's Javelin Throw F64 Final event

Apart from Sumit Antil, reigning world champion Sandeep Chaudhary just fell short of making it to the podium, putting up a stellar performance nonetheless and finishing fourth on the table. Out of 6 attempts, Sandeep's best was his third throw which was registered as 62.20m. Sandeep's first throw was 61.13m. 

READ | Paralympics 2021: Get to know the para-canoeist who lost his legs fighting against Taliban

Coming to the results, Sumit Antil won gold, Australia's Michal Burian won silver and Sri Lanka's Dulan Kodithuwakku won the bronze medal. 

(Image Credits: @DDSportsChannel)

READ | Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Indian cricketers send wishes to para-athletes ahead of tournament
READ | Meet world's youngest deputy Chef De Mission who is leading a change in para sports
READ | Tokyo Paralympics: Ranveer Singh lauds para-paddler Bhavina Patel's historic silver win
READ | Tokyo Paralympics: Avani Lekhara creates history, wins gold for India in para shooting
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND