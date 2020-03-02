The Debate
Sumit Sangwan Cleared Of Doping Charges, NADA Lifts One Year Ban

NADA has lifted the one year ban on boxer Sumit Sangwan after investigations revealed that he had taken the substances unintentionally

NADA

The National Anti-Doping Agency’s (NADA) has lifted the one year ban on boxer Sumit Sangwan after investigations revealed that he had taken the substances unintentionally. Sangwan was cleared in a hearing in New Delhi on Monday.

READ: Olympian Sumit Sangwan Suspended For 1 Year For Failing Dope Test

Sangwan cleared of doping charges

“Sumit has been cleared and his ban lifted as he has convinced the NADA panel that the diuretic he tested positive for was a case of unintentional intake,” a Boxing Federation of India official told PTI.

“I am relieved, a huge weight is off my shoulders. I knew I wasn’t in the wrong. I am glad I could prove myself. I convinced the NADA panel of my innocence by submitting some medical reports, which I had not presented in the first hearing when the ban was imposed on me,” Sangwan said.

READ: Shocked By Sumit Sangwan's Positive Dope Test: National Coach Kuttappa

Sangwan was banned for a year after failing a dope test. Sangwan's sample was collected "out of competition" (OOC) on October 10 and he tested positive for Acetazolamide, which is listed as Diuretics and masking agents under S5 of WADA's 2019 Prohibited List. However, the boxer had not opted for provisional suspension.

READ: China Champion Banned For 8 Years In Doping Case

Sangwan had maintained, from the very beginning, that it was a case of unintentional intake as he had duly consulted a doctor before taking the medication for an eye infection. “I was in so much pain when medicines were given to me that I couldn’t even open my eyes at that time. I couldn’t have possibly known what was being given to me. I relied on the doctors who were treating me,” he said.

READ: American Tennis Player Spears Handed 22-month Doping Ban

