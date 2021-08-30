'Sumit Worked Really Hard, Promised He'll Get Gold Medal', Says Mother Nirmala Antil

It's a moment of pride, and indeed a very deserving one, as Indian javelin thrower Sumit Antil clinched a gold medal on Monday at the F64 final event of the Tokyo Paralympics 2021. Sumit is a hardworking champion who falls in the F64 classification of athletes with a leg amputation competing with prosthetics in a standing position. Read below to know the gold medalist's mother, Nirmala Antil reacting to this historic win.

Nirmala Antil narrates gold medalist's journey

As Sumit Antil made India proud at the Men's Javelin throw F64 final event during the Tokyo Paralympics, his mother Nirmala spoke to news agency ANI and expressed her pride. Sumit and Nirmala had a conversation this morning before the event, and Sumit assured her not to worry. He told her, "I will get a gold medal."

Nirmala said Sumit had met with an accident in 2015 and lost one of his legs. She added, after treatment, he (Sumit) went to SAI and later Delhi for training. Nirmal also pointed out how hard her son had worked even amid the atrocious times of the pandemic and never gave up his dreams of achieving what he had today.

Antil was a student at Ramjas College in Delhi and was an able-bodied wrestler before his injury, which resulted in the loss of his leg below the knees. In 2018, a para-athlete in his community introduced him to the sport.

Sumit's performance at Tokyo Paralympics

Gold medalist Sumit Antil's performance at today's event was nothing short of dominance, as his initial two throws were registered as consecutive world records. The gold medalists first throw recorded at 66.95m. His second attempt was clocked at 68.08m. However, Sumit bettered his own world record in his firth throw and baffled spectators with an extraordinary effort of 68.55m. As Sumit won gold, Australia's Michal Burian won silver, and Sri Lanka's Dulan Kodithuwakku claimed bronze at the F64 final event of the Tokyo Paralympics 2021. Apart from Sumit Antil, reigning world champion Sandeep Chaudhary just fell short of making it to the podium, putting up a stellar performance nonetheless and finishing fourth on the table. Out of 6 attempts, Sandeep's best was his third throw which was registered as 62.20m. Sandeep's first throw was 61.13m.

