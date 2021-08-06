Sumo Wrestler Statue Removed From Equestrian Ring At Tokyo Olympics For 'scaring' Horses

A statue of a Sumo Wrestler was removed from the Equestrian ring at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on August 6. The statue and a nearby patch of Cherry plants were swapped out, amid complaints from riders that the statue scared away horses during the Olympics Equestrians Jumping event. Manu pairs were seen stopping just short of the Sumo wrestler at the early stages of Tuesday’s event. The statue was located right after a sharp turn, and the statue’s backside was the first sight for horses and humans.

Among the horses that got scared was France’s Penelope Leprevost — a team jumping gold medalist in 2016. French rider, Leprevost, said, “She wasn’t sure if the wrestler specifically threw off her 12-year-old stallion, Vancouver de Lanlore. “Maybe,” she said. “We tried to relax our horses in the turn, and maybe they’re surprised to see a vertical so close. I don’t know. Meanwhile, Israeli-American Equestrian Teddy Vlock said, “It is very realistic, it does look like a person, and that’s a little spooky. You know, horses don’t want to see a guy, like, looking intense next to a jump, looking like he’s ready to fight you.”

Course designer shares his idea behind placing the statue in the ring

The Equestrian Course designer, Santiago Varela, said, “I think this is an artificial discussion,” after Friday’s team qualifying. He said the decor was inspired by the culture of Tokyo and discussions with experts of Japanese history. Jumpers have highly appreciated Varela’s design despite all the drama and complaints. Vivid and distracting fences can be seen on Olympics jumping venues and it is the job of a rider to keep their animals calm during the event. “I believe that someone goes to the media to say things that are not true, directly and simply. Horses have jumped very well in the arena. “As you come around, you see a big guy,” British rider Harry Charles said, adding “I did notice four or five horses really taking a spook to that,”

Earlier on Wednesday, Britain’s Ben Maher won the individual Equestrian jumping even in an exciting jump-off with three Swedes in top-five. Sweden’s Peder Fredricson claimed the silver and Netherland’s Maikel van der Vleuten on Beauville Z won a bronze medal in an all-male podium. Both women and men were competing in this event on equal terms.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image Source: AP)