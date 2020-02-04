Super Bowl LIV 2020 Sees Former 49ers Quarterback Colin Kaepernick Feed The Homeless

“A 50-year Super Bowl drought!”, “Patrick Mahomes is ripping opposition defences to shreds!”, “The 49ers have the best defence in the NFL!”, these were just some of the stories doing the rounds ahead of Super Bowl LIV. Granted, the Kansas City Chiefs were looking to end their 50-year Super Bowl drought at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami this past weekend, but the 49ers also were enduring a Super Bowl drought. Their last Super Bowl win came in 1994, 26 years ago. They did come agonisingly close to ending their drought seven years ago with Colin Kaepernick as their starting quarterback. However, at the turn of the decade, with Kyle Shanahan’s men at Super Bowl LIV, the former 49ers quarterback wasn’t watching the dramatic 31-20 defeat to the Chiefs.

Also Read | Chiefs' Road To Super Bowl LIV: Patrick Mahomes Pulls The Strings En Route Miami

Super Bowl LIV: Colin Kaepernick volunteers for the less fortunate during Chiefs vs 49ers

Super Bowl LIV Sunday saw former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick head to Jamaica, Queens to serve meals to the needy. The blacklisted 49ers quarterback’s first stop was the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, which is located in Harlem. A fitting trip, courtesy of Black History Month. Colin Kaepernick toured the library for black culture which is devoted to the research, preservation and exhibition of the artefacts significant to African America, African Diaspora, and African experiences. Following the visit to the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, Colin Kaepernick was pictured in Jamaica, Queens, where he served meals at the SCO Family Shelter.

Also Read | 49ers Road To Super Bowl LIV: Jimmy Garoppolo's Quest For 'real' Super Bowl Ring

While Colin Kaepernick’s replacement, Jimmy Garoppolo was the victim of a sack towards the dying stages of Super Bowl LIV, Kaepernick will continue his exile from the NFL. The former 49ers quarterback’s off-field activism started way back in 2016, which led to his ouster from the NFL. Among his many critics was the President of the United States, Donald Trump. The NFL did organise a workout for Colin Kaepernick midway through the 2019 regular season, however, little came to be of that workout as teams continued to blacklist the former Niners quarterback.

Also Read | Super Bowl LIV: The 10-minute Call That Brought Jimmy Garoppolo Out Of Tom Brady's Shadow

Patrick Mahomes is the first QB with a Rush TD in a Super Bowl since Colin Kaepernick in SB XLVII pic.twitter.com/DvAJe45DKm — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) February 3, 2020

Colin Kaepernick opts out of contract

Back in 2016, the former Niners QB began kneeling during the National Anthem in protest against police brutality and racial inequality. His political activism drew the ire of the NFL and also President Donald Trump. The 'Kaepernick opts out of contract' story then broke after the 2016 season. Since then, NFL teams have looked beyond Kaepernick in a bid to avoid controversy.

Also Read | Patrick Mahomes Draws Comparison With Warriors Star Steph Curry After Super Bowl LIV Win