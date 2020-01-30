Super Bowl LIV: 49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan Reveals Near-miss Patrick Mahomes Approach

For the first time in 7 years, two quarterbacks make their first start in a Super Bowl game in Miami this weekend. Patrick Mahomes is in his third full season with the Chiefs, while 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo was on the Patriots' bench for 4 years as Tom Brady's understudy. The last Super Bowl to feature two quarterbacks making their first Super Bowl start was Super Bowl XLVII (Joe Flacco and Colin Kaepernick) seven years ago. However, things could have been a lot different for both, the 49ers and the Chiefs, had Kyle Shanahan decided to draft Patrick Mahomes back in 2017.

Super Bowl LIV: 49ers passed up on drafting Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson and Mitchell Trubisky were among the more popular quarterbacks in the 2017 NFL Draft. Out of them, Trubisky was the first to be drafted by the Chicago Bears. Interestingly, the Bears traded up to draft Trubisky in the first round. The 49ers were the ones who traded with the Bears. In that draft, the Bears could quite possibly have waited to draft Patrick Mahomes or Deshaun Watson at No. 3. The Bears instead opted for the relatively unproven Mitchell Trubisky, who has not quite set the NFL alight since his move. The 49ers, in turn, received the No. 3 overall pick, along with a third-round pick and a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. With the No. 3 overall pick, the 49ers could very well have drafted Patrick Mahomes out of Texas Tech. Instead, the Niners chose to draft defensive lineman Solomon Thomas.

Super Bowl LIV: Kyle Shanahan reveals reason behind Patrick Mahomes decision

In 2017, Kyle Shanahan and the Niners were right in the middle of a rebuilding project that would, realistically, have taken more than a season. Colin Kaepernick chose to opt out of his contract and become a free agent before the 2017 season. To replace him, Kyle Shanahan had his eyes on the then Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins. Kirk Cousins' impending free agency and the fact that Shanahan was Washington's offensive coordinator for three years meant that acquiring Cousins after the end of his contract would have been a realistic move to pursue. A 5:00 am call from Bill Belichick then changed the course of the 49ers when Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch decided to rope in Jimmy Garoppolo.

Speaking ahead of Super Bowl LIV, Kyle Shanahan said that they didn't look into Patrick Mahomes too much since they didn't believe he was going to become a star quarterback. "We definitely looked into him, studied all of his tapes. Was just a freak, could make any throw, had the ability to do anything. That was a little bit different situation for us. We had the second pick in the draft, did not feel like from all the intel that you get and stuff that he was gonna go that high. Shanahan went on to say thatspending the first-round pick on a quarterback was always going to be a risk. "With the situation we were in, didn't want to be that risky, especially with the second pick in the draft."

