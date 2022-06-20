'Super Excited': India's Jehan Daruvala On Receiving Offer From McLaren To Test F1 Car

Indian F2 driver Jehan Daruvala is all set to get the first taste of an F1 car after he received an opportunity from the McLaren team for a test at Silverstone. On receiving the offer, the 23-year-old took to his official social media account to thank the Red Bull Junior Team, which he is currently a part of, and everyone else that has helped him along the way.

Jehan Daruvala grateful on receiving offer to test McLaren's F1 car

After receiving the offer from McLaren to test their F1 car at Silverstone on June 21 and 22, Jehan Daruvala took to his official Twitter handle to thank everyone that had helped him along this journey to reach where he has today. McLaren confirmed that Jehan will receive the opportunity as a part of their Testing Previous Car (TPC) programme.

Super excited and grateful for the opportunity to have my first experience in a Formula 1 car testing with @McLarenF1 this week!😀

A big thank you to the Red Bull Junior Team, my family, my support team, @MumbaiFalcons , McLaren and to everyone who’s supported me along the way! pic.twitter.com/JuiQBkYCHU — Jehan Daruvala (@DaruvalaJehan) June 20, 2022

As part of our Testing Previous Car (TPC) programme, @DaruvalaJehan will test the MCL35M at Silverstone on 21 June and 22 June.



Enjoy your first drive in an F1 car, Jehan! 👊🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/rimIYCtE7q — McLaren (@McLarenF1) June 20, 2022

Jehan Daruvala is having another incredible F2 season

Jehan Daruvala, who is now in his third F2 season, is having another outstanding season as he is currently placed third in the standings with 73 points, 10 points behind second-placed Theo Pourchaire and 59 points behind leader Felipe Drugovich. Hence, with eight races left in the championship, the Indian driver still has an outside chance to win the title.

This news development is a huge positive for Daruvala, who would be looking to impress F1 team bosses during his two-day test drive in Silverstone in the coming days. If the 23-year-old is able to deliver, he could move one step further in securing a test drive spot for one of the F1 teams next season. In the current season, the McLaren F1 team has Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo as their two main drivers, while their test drivers include Stoffel Vandoorne, Oscar Piastri, Colton Herta and Nyck de Vries.

Jehan Daruvala's career before F2

Jehan Daruvala began his karting career in 2011 when he was just 13. Since then, he has competed in several events. He won the 2012 Asian Pacific Championship and the 2013 Super 1 National Championship before winning several series in Asia and Europe as a vice-champion.

From then he moved to the Formula Renault 2.0 championships, where he finished on the podium on five occasions in his debut year. A few years later, Daruvala achieved one of his all-time goals when he finished third in the FIA Formula 3 Championship in 2019 with Prema Racing. He then competed at the FIA Formula 2 Championship with Mumbai Falcons India Racing Ltd. and Prema Racing in 2021 and 2022 respectively before joining the Red Bull Junior Team.