Supreme Court Directs Centre To File List Of Objections To Draft Constitution Of Indian Olympic Association

The Supreme Court Wednesday directed the Centre to collate the objections of the stake-holders to the draft constitution of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), framed by former apex court judge Justice L Nageswara Rao, along with suggestions in three weeks.

The draft constitution was adopted at the Special General Body Meeting of IOA here. A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala passed the directions after it was submitted that there were certain objections and other issues related to the draft constitution.

The bench directed Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj to file the list of objections before the court and adjourned the matter for further hearing on May 3.

The IOA had adopted its draft constitution, framed under the supervision of the Supreme Court and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), but several members said they were forced into adopting it after the apex court made it mandatory.

During the IOA's Special General Body Meeting, some members had raised objections to at least half a dozen amendments contained in the draft constitution, and said "The democratic rights of the General Body have been completely taken away".

IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta had told the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that some of the adopted provisions of its draft constitution were in "stark variation" from what was agreed upon in a joint meeting in Switzerland in September.

The IOC had in September given a final warning to the IOA to hold elections by December or face suspension. Ushering in a new era in the country's sports administration, legendary sprinter P T Usha was on December 10 elected as the first woman president of the IOA.

The IOC has already approved the draft constitution.