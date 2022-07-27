Suraj Vashisht Becomes India's First Greco-Roman U17 World Champion In 32 Years

16-year-old Suraj Vashisht has created history while making his country as he became India's first Greco-Roman U17 world champion in 32 years. Suraj defeated Azerbaijan wrestler Faraim Mustafayev by technical superiority 11-0 in the final to win the gold medal in Rome. India's last champion at the 2022 World Cadet Championship was Pappu Yadav in 1990.

Suraj dominated all of his opponents in the tournament as he beat Alexandru Vladut Varzari of Romania by technical superiority to start his campaign. He went on to record victories over Japanese wrestler Kohaku Kanazawa and and Uzbekistan's Khurshidbek Normukhammadov to advance to the final round where he decimated Mustafayev.

SURAJ 🇮🇳 is India's first Greco-Roman U17 world champion in 32 years with his 55kg 🥇 at #WrestleRome



India's last champion at this level was Pappu YADAV in 1990 pic.twitter.com/kSwWnDPMId — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) July 26, 2022

U-17 World Championship: Ronit misses gold by a whisker

India could have had another world champion in Rome but Ronit Sharma (48kg) had to settle for a silver medal. Ronit lost the match to Iran's Ali Abdollah Ahmadi Vafa by criteria (3-3) in the final.