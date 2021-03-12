Suresh Raina's Wife Priyanka Endorses 'Fit Women, Fit Families, Fit India' Movement

Suresh Raina's wife Priyanka Raina is one of the leading Indian women participating in the ‘Fit Women, Fit Families, Fit India’, jointly organized by FICCI and FLO in association with the Fit India Mission. The FIT India movement has been one of the nation-wide movements launched by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to encourage people to remain healthy and fit by including physical activities and sports in their daily lives. Now the movement had reached a more household level, with the women of India having a huge role to play in achieving the goal of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The conference was divided into two sessions namely, ‘Bharat Ki Naari: Swasthya Aur Sampannta Ki Kyari’, and ‘She Wins: Traditional Values, Modern Approach’. The conference was attended by some of India’s brilliant women achievers to promote the importance of women in keeping our country fit and progressive. Addressing the sessions, speakers shared their incredible and inspiring growth story, how they openly challenged our society’s gender-biased perspectives to prove themselves and come out winners.

Addressing the conference, ‘Fit Women, Fit Families, Fit India’, jointly organized by FICCI and FLO in association with the Fit India Mission, Govt of India, Priyanka Raina, Co-Founder, Gracia Raina Foundation said, “We focus on conditioning or counselling for women's families and their partners; educating them about what the women in their family might be facing and the best way to support them. We encourage support to women through their families so that women lead a happy and healthy life".

Former Olympian Anju Bobby Geroge is also one of the endorsers, and said, “As a women athlete I never expected and it was beyond my imagination to gain immense weight, which happened during my pregnancy. Missing a fit and maintained body was unacceptable to me since I was an athlete, so I had to work extremely hard to get back to my previous shape and position. It is my advice to the women of our country that you should spend quality time on fitness and well-being since without a fit mind & body it’s impossible to support our families, surroundings and the country".

Ms Ekta Vishnoi, Mission Director, FIT INDIA, Sports Authority of India, said that it is very clear that the foundation of strong, fit and AatmaNirbhar Bharat will happen at the household level and women have a major role to play in the accomplishment of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Ms Deepa Malik, President of the Paralympic Committee of India said, "I am really lucky and fortunate that I had the culture of sports and fitness in my family, which was introduced to me within the four walls of my family. This helped me defeat the so-called taboos around disability and led me to create history, all because of sports and fitness in my life".

Dr Subi Chaturvedi, FICCI Committee Member and Chief Corporate Affairs & Communications Officer, Zupee said, “When we look at mental health issues, when we look at physical development, it is very important that we also look at how much access do women have to safe spaces. What is it that we can do so that they may contribute their full potential to the growth of the country?”.

She further stressed that we cannot be left behind as a country in terms of women's contribution to development when other countries are fully utilizing their women's potential and contribution. “The younger generation is pushing boundaries and is questioning the status quo. The right legacy we want to leave behind and the right value system that we want them to inculcate, that's the kind of Fit India we are looking for," she said.

Fitness Icon and SAI Member Ms Sapna Vyas said, "We all need to accept that women are the role models for their families, hence we need to take it as a responsibilit­­y that someone is watching and learning from us. One has to choose a lifestyle which helps you have peaceful sleep, helps you deal with stress better, which helps you evolve and not limits your growth."

(Image Courtesy: FICCI)