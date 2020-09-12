When Sushil Kumar Became 1st Indian To Win World Championships Gold On Sep 12, 2010: Watch

On September 12, 2010, Sushil Kumar made history by becoming the first Indian to win gold at a global wrestling event. On the back of his bronze medal-winning show at 2008 Beijing Olympics, Sushil Kumar stunned everybody scooping a gold at the 2010 World Wrestling Championships in Moscow, Russia.

It perhaps came as a surprise to the hostile Moscow fans, who were cheering for Russian wrestler Alan Gogaev in the finale of the 66 kg category. Despite being a dark horse for much of the tournament, Kumar put up a commanding performance to beat Gogaev, 3-1 and etch his name in the annals of wrestling history.

On September 12,2020. I won the world championship Gold.Its been a decade. Bestest memory 2 Cherish .2010 was the best year, Wherever I went, I won gold.Commonwealth Games Asian Championships World Championships. To beat a Russian wrestler in Russia and become World Champion. pic.twitter.com/dGaGYlsq7g — Sushil Kumar (@WrestlerSushil) September 12, 2020

Sushil Kumar world champion run in 2010

As previously mentioned, Sushil Kumar landed in Russia for the 2010 World Championship as a dark horse. After claiming a fifth-place finish in 2009's edition of the event, Kumar was expected to struggle to crack into the top four once again. He gave the first glimpse of his prowess in the opening round after picking up a 6-2 win over Greek wrestler Anastasios Akritidis. Kumar followed it up with another impressive 4-1 win over German athlete Martin Daum. The quarter-final bout against Mongolian Buyanjavyn Batzorig was expected to be his biggest test, which the then 27-year-old passed with flying colours, winning 9-1. A close semi-final bout followed where Kumar picked up a slender 4-3 win over Jabrayil Hasanov of Azerbaijan.

With a top-two finish secured, Sushil Kumar went for the big prize as he faced Alan Gogaev in the final. Knowing his strength lies in the offence, Kumar went for the attack right from the start, scoring two quick points over Gogaev to take charge of the proceedings with a 2-1 win in the first round. Gogaev tried to switch the play by going offensive in the second round but failed to unsettle the Indian powerhouse, eventually surrendering the title to the Kumar.

Sushil Kumar proudly wore the Indian flag over his shoulder, and rightfully established himself as one of the wrestling greats of the country. "2010 was the best year," Kumar told reporters. "Wherever I went, I won gold. Commonwealth Games, Asian Championships, World Championships. I beat a Russian wrestler in Russia."

The 37-year-old struggled the following year, exiting the 2011 World Championships in Istanbul at 14th place. The following year, the Najafgarh-born wrestler once again shone at the international stage, this time picking up a silver medal at 2012 London Olympics. Kumar is the only athlete from India to win two individual Olympic medals. His last medal came in 2018 when he snatched a gold medal in the 74 kg category at 2018 Commonwealth Games.

(Image Credits: Sushil Kumar Twitter Handle)