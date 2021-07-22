Sushil Kumar Set To Watch Olympics In Jail As Tihar Agrees To Install TV In Common Room

With one day to go for the Tokyo Olympics, the Tihar Jail administration has agreed to install a television in the common area. Two-time Olympian and wrestler Sushil Kumar who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in the Sagar Rana murder case, had requested the jail administration for television in order to get updates on wrestling and Tokyo Olympics.

As per Delhi's Tihar Jail official, the administration will arrange a TV in the common area of the ward where wrestler Sushil Kumar, accused in the murder case of wrestler Sagar Rana, is lodged. He will be allowed to watch TV with other inmates. Earlier, Sushil Kumar had filed a plea for a high-protein diet, however, it was turned down by the Delhi Court.

Sushil Kumar seeks a high-protein diet & supplements in jail

The Olympian had earlier filed an application at Delhi's Rohini Court demanding protein-rich food along with supplements, till the time he remains in jail. According to the application moved by Sushil Kumar's counsel, he argued that Kumar is the only Indian to win two Olympic medals consecutively in individual sport for India. The application also outlined the diet requirements of Sushil Kumar that includes special food and supplements like isolate whey protein, Omega 3 Capsules, Jointment Capsules, Pre-Workout C4 and Hyde, Multivitamin GNC, Exercises Bands, etc. It added that it was necessary for Sushil Kumar to take a special nutrition diet.

However, the Delhi Court rejected his request for a special diet stating that every person was equal in the eyes of the law, including the privileged ones. The court had also observed that the special food and supplements appear to be only the desires and wishes of the accused and are not in any manner the essential need or necessity.

"It is well-settled law that all the persons, whether natural or juristic, are equal in the eyes of law irrespective of their caste, religion, sex, class, etc. The right to equality is a basic feature of the Indian Constitution. It implies the rule of law. It also implies absence of any special privilege in any person due to his rank, status, whether rich or poor, etc. The law should be equal and should be equally administered, that like should be treated alike," the Court had responded.

Sagar Rana murder case

According to sources, on the intervening night of May 4-5, a quarrel had broken between wrestlers at Chhatrasal Stadium which quickly escalated after someone from the group fired shots. The injured wrestlers had to be rushed to the Trauma Centre, Civil Lines, where one of the wrestlers, former junior national champion Sagar Rana succumbed to his injuries. Days later, 24-year-old Prince Dalal from Jhajjar, Haryana was arrested in the case with double-barrel-loaded guns. Another accused in the firing, Sonu Mahal is touted to be a close associate of gangster Kala Jathedi. Sushil Kumar was also named in the crime and the authorities had formed several teams to nab him. However, Kumar denied his involvement and asserted that those involved were not his wrestlers.

(Image Credits: AP/PTI)