Sushil Kumar Was Misguided By Close Friends, Shouldn't Have Fled: Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt

Yogeshwar Dutt, the star wrestler who won bronze for India in the Olympics has said that his friend and two-time Olympic champion Sushil Kumar didn't have to run away from police investigation in connection with the murder case of wrestler Sagar Dhankar.

"I don't know more, but this is a sad incident from both sides. Sagar was a wrestler and Sushil is pride of the country. This incident is sad for his wrestling career," he said while in an exclusive interview to Republic TV.

Dutt said that he had been with Sushil since 1997 but in 2014 he left Chhatrasal stadium and never met him. He said he was stunned when he heard about the incident. Yogeshwar blamed those who surround Sushil. "Those who surrounded him created this atmosphere. In the beginning, he should have joined the investigation, but he was made to flee by his close friends who have misguided him," he said.

Yogeshwar Dutt said that for him Sushil was always a gentleman who could never commit murder. The wrestler said that he had no idea why people were connecting his friend with Neeraj Bawana and Kala Jathedi type of gangsters. "We will welcome the court's decision. There are few facts which are true rest are false," said Dutt. He also denied that gangsters were controlling Chhatrasal stadium.

"My heart also goes out to Sagar's mother. We have lost a wrestler. I am also sad about Sushil. This incident has shaken the wrestling world," said Dutt.

Chhatrasal Stadium Brawl Case

Sushil Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted Sagar Rana and two of his friends Sonu Mahal and Amit Kumar at the stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over a property dispute. The 23-year-old Sagar succumbed to the injuries later. On the intervening night of May 4-5, a quarrel had broken between wrestlers at Chhatrasal Stadium which quickly escalated after someone from the group fired shots. Following this, the Chhatrasal Stadium video also went viral on social media.

The injured wrestlers had to be rushed to the Trauma Centre, Civil Lines, where one of the wrestlers, former junior national champion Sagar Rana succumbed to his injuries. Days later, 24-year-old Prince Dalal from Jhajjar, Haryana was arrested in the case with double-barrel-loaded guns. Another accused in the firing, Sonu Mahal is touted to be a close associate of gangster Kala Jathedi.