Sushil Kumar's Plea For Special Food In Jail Denied By Court As 'a Desire, Not Essential'

Delhi's Rohini Court on Wednesday dismissed Olympian Wrestler Sushil Kumar's plea demanding protein-rich food along with supplements till the time he remains in jail in the Chhatrasal murder case. Wrestler Sushil Kumar who is currently in judicial custody at Tihar's Mandoli jail had filed such a plea, citing that it is a requirement as he is an Olympian wrestler. Sushil Kumar's plea had also notified what supplements the wrestler consumes.

Dismissing Sushil Kumar's plea for special food, the Delhi Court stated that all are equal in the eyes of law and this also implies for any privileged person. "It is well-settled law that all the persons, whether natural or juristic, are equal in the eyes of law irrespective of their caste, religion, sex, class, etc. The right to equality is a basic feature of the Indian Constitution. It implies the rule of law. It also implies absence of any special privilege in any person due to his rank, status, whether rich or poor, etc. The law should be equal and should be equally administered, that like should be treated alike," the Court stated.

The Delhi Court also observed that the alleged special foods and supplements appear to be only the desires and wishes of the accused and are not in any manner the essential need or necessity.

On the other hand, Tihar Jail had opposed Sushil Kumar's plea saying that entertaining such type of application and allowing special-food tantamounts to discrimination among the prisoners lodged in the prison.

Wrestler Sushil Kumar's Diet

The application moved into the Delhi Court outlined Sushil Kumar's diet and sought permission from the court for special food and supplements. As per the application, Sushil Kumar consumes supplements like isolate whey protein, Omega 3 Capsules, Jointment Capsules, Pre-Workout C4 and Hyde, Multivitamin GNC, Exercises Bands, etc. The application also said that being a wrestler, it is necessary for Sushil Kumar to take a special nutrition diet. "Denial of this basic requirement will have huge implication on career," said Sushil Kumar's plea.

Sagar Rana murder case

According to sources, on the intervening night of May 4-5, a quarrel had broken out between wrestlers at Chhatrasal Stadium which quickly escalated after someone from the group fired shots. The injured wrestlers had to be rushed to the Trauma Centre, Civil Lines, where one of the wrestlers, former junior national champion Sagar Rana succumbed to his injuries. Days later, 24-year-old Prince Dalal from Jhajjar, Haryana was arrested in the case with double-barrel-loaded guns. Another accused in the firing, Sonu Mahal is touted to be a close associate of gangster Kala Jathedi. Sushil Kumar was also named in the crime and the authorities had formed several teams to nab him. However, Kumar denied his involvement and asserted that those involved were not his wrestlers.

