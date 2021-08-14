'Suspended' Vinesh Phogat Sends Apology To WFI; may Still Not Be Allowed To Compete

'Temporality Suspended' wrestler Vinesh Phogat has sent her apology to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), which had barred her from competitions on the grounds of indiscipline during the Tokyo Olympics. Despite her apology to the WFI, Vinesh Phogat might not get the nod of the federation to compete in the upcoming World Championship event.

Vinesh, who exited from the Tokyo Games following her shock quarterfinal defeat, was suspended by the WFI for not staying and training with her Indian teammates and for sporting the name of her personal sponsor on her singlet instead of the official sponsor of the Indian contingent. A day after her suspension, Vinesh had revealed her physical and mental struggle during the Games, where she did not have the services of her personal physio.

As per a PTI report, the 26-year-old wrestler on Friday replied to the notice sent to her by the WFI.

"WFI has received the reply and Vinesh has apologised. But it is very much possible that despite apology, she may not still be allowed to travel to the World Championship," a source was quoted by the PTI.

The report further stated that the WFI is not pleased with the way private sports NGOs like OGQ and JSW, who sponsor many Indian athletes, are handling the Indian wrestlers as it feels they are "spoiling" them. The WFI has said that it will not allow them to interfere in the affairs of the senior wrestlers in future.

Vinesh is supported by OGQ, while Bajrang Punia gets support from JSW. Apart from Vinesh Phogat, wrestler Sonam Malik was reprimanded by the WFI. As per the report, Sonam Malik, who has apologised for her misconduct, may also be barred from appearing in the trials for the World Championship, which will be held in Norway from October 2-10.

The WFI had accused Sonam (62kg) of misconduct as she sought help from SAI officials for procuring her passport from the WFI office before leaving for Tokyo. The source also added that Divya Kakran, who was also served a notice for misconduct three months back, may also be barred from appearing in the trials. She competes in the 68kg category. The trials are expected to be held in the last week of this month for the three wrestlers.

Vinesh Phogat on not practicing with Indian Contingent

On Friday, Vinesh Phogat broke her silence on her suspension and addressed the indiscipline clause imposed on her by the WFI. On the report of not practicing with the Indian contingent, Vinesh Phogat revealed that she had contracted COVID in August 2020, so she cannot digest any protein. When Phogat came back from Kazakhstan after Asian Championships, she fell sick again. Phogat further revealed that she had contracted COVID a second time; however, she flew to Bulgaria after recovering from it. Then her family members tested positive for COVID after a few days back at home.

"When these things have happened, why will I stay with the Indian team? They were tested every day for seven days. I wasn’t. What if I got it on the flight and infected them?," said Vinesh Phogat.

Image Credits: PTI

(Story Inputs: PTI)