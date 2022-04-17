Sweden Firm On Not Playing Against Russia In Women's European Championships If Ban Lifted

Karl-Erik Nilsson, president of the Swedish Football Association (SvFF) and first vice-president of UEFA, has stated that his country's national team will not face Russia in the upcoming Women's European Championship, regardless of the outcome of Russia's appeals to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS). In an interview with SVT Sport, Nilsson said there is no change from their earlier stance of not playing against Russia in any competition until the war in Ukraine is over.

"Given the current situation, we will not face Russia in the European Championship. Thus no difference from previous positions. The most obvious thing is that the interim decision stands, but UEFA can not pick a new nation until CAS has finally decided the matter. We hope for as soon as possible," Nilsson told SVT Sport.

The Women's European Championship playoffs will be held in England from July 6 onwards. Sweden is a member of Group C, along with the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Russia. However, due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, UEFA, the regulatory body of European football, has decided to exclude Russia from the competition. On the other hand, Russia has filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and the decision has yet to be made.

Despite the fact that the matter is still in court, Sweden has stated that its national squad would not play Russia regardless of the outcome of the appeal.

FIFA-UEFA ban on Russia

The FIFA and UEFA barred the Football Union of Russia (FUR) from taking part in any competitions until further notice. The ban was imposed after football associations from Poland, Sweden, and the Czech Republic refused to play against Russia in their scheduled men's World Cup qualifiers in March. FIFA and UEFA then published a statement, declaring that the Russian national team and all clubs in the country would be barred from competing in all international and European competitions until further notice.

Meanwhile, Russia still remains an active member of both governing bodies. Russia even attended the FIFA Congress in Doha earlier this month. Russia launched an unprovoked military operation in Ukraine on February 24, attacking the country via land, air, and sea. Since then, the war in Ukraine is underway with both sides fighting to gain control of major ports and cities across the country.

Image: AP