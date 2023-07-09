Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Coasts To 400 Win At US Track And Field Championships In Her Newest Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is proving to be a quick study in her newest event. Very quick.

McLaughlin-Levrone turned in a dominant performance to win the women’s 400 meters at the U.S. track and field championships on Saturday night.

Known as the record-setting 400 hurdler, McLaughlin-Levrone is learning the nuances of the open 400 on the fly this season. McLaughlin-Levrone made it look easy by cruising across the line in a meet-record time of 48.74 seconds. She almost broke the American record of 48.70 set by Sanya Richards-Ross in 2006.+

Britton Wilson couldn’t quite close the gap on McLaughlin-Levrone and took second. Talitha Diggs wound up third.

It’s possible McLaughlin-Levrone could compete in both the open 400 and the 400 hurdles next month at worlds in Budapest, Hungary. McLaughlin-Levrone has a bye into the 400 hurdles courtesy of her record-setting win at worlds last summer on the same Hayward Field track where she breezed Saturday.

To think, McLaughlin-Levrone is still learning the pacing in the open 400. She has the hurdles down to a science, lowering the world record four times over a 13-month period.

“The greats always push themselves,” McLaughlin-Levrone said on the CNBC telecast. “I want to be one of them so I push myself and get out of my comfort zone.”

A day after winning the 100, Sha’Carri Richardson showed no signs of slowing down by posting a blistering wind-assisted time of 21.61 seconds in the first round of the 200. Only four women have recorded that time or gone faster under any wind condition.

“I’m ready — mentally, physically and emotionally,” said Richardson, whose national title in the 100 two years ago was stripped after she tested positive for marijuana. “I’m here to stay. I’m not back. I’m better.”