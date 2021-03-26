TAB Vs BRS Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 9, MLB Spring Training Match Preview

Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox are set to take on each other in their upcoming MLB Spring training match on Friday. The game is set to take place on March 26 and scheduled to kick off at 10:35 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the TAB vs BRS Dream11 prediction, playing 9, alongside other details of this match.

TAB vs BRS live: TAB vs BRS Dream11 match preview

Tampa Bay Rays walk into the match as the last ranked team on the Grapefruit League table having recorded eight wins while losing 15 matches so far. They will be heading into the match with a -27 difference with their previous results leading them into the game with a -1 streak. The hosts will be aiming to have a turnaround in their fortunes but face tough competition in Boston Red Sox and will have to play their best game if they wish to record a win on Friday.

Boston Red Sox on the other hand occupy the third position on the Grapefruit League as they head into the game after losing their previous match to Minnesota Twins. They have currently pocketed 13 wins and nine losses this season so far and will be aiming to shrug off their recent loss and aim to get back on the winning ways. A match against Tampa Bay Rays provides them with the perfect opportunity to get back on the right track as they aim to get back to their best.

TAB vs BRS Dream11 Team

Outfielders–Y. Tsutsugo, H. Renfroe, A. Meadows

Infielders – X. Borgaerts, M. Mastrobuoni, M. Gonzalez, M. Brosseau

Pitcher – T. Glasnow

Catcher –M. Zunino

TAB vs BRS Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain – T. Glasnow or M. Gonzalez

Vice-Captain - M. Zunino or X. Borgaerts

TAB vs BRS Match Prediction

Given the current form of both teams, Boston Red Sox starts the match as favourites. They are expected to cruise over Tampa Bay Rays and register a convincing win on Friday.

Note: The above TAB vs BRS Dream11 prediction, TAB vs BRS Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TAB vs BRS Dream11 Team does not guarantee a positive result.