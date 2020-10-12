TAB Vs HAS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB 2020 League Championship Series Live

Tampa Bay Rays will go up against Houston Astros in Game 2 of the League Championship Series on Monday, October 12 in San Diego, California (Tuesday morning for Indian viewers at 1:37 AM) Here is our TAB vs HAS Dream11 prediction,TAB vs HAS top picks and TAB vs HAS Dream11 team.

TAB vs HAS Dream11 prediction: TAB vs HAS Dream11 team and schedule

Venue: San Diego, California

Date: Monday, October 12, 2020 (October 13 for Indian Viewers)

Time: 1.37 AM IST

TAB vs HAS Dream11 prediction: TAB vs HAS Dream11 team, squad list

Tampa Bay Rays: Randy Arozarena, Kevin Kiermaier, Manuel Margot, Austin Meadows, Hunter Renfroe, Yoshi Tsutsugo, Willy Adames, Mike Brosseau, Vidal Brujan, Ji-Man Choi, Yandy Diaz, Lucius Fox, Nate Lowe, Brandon Lowe, Jose Martinez, Brian OGrady, Kevin Padlo, Daniel Robertson, Joey Wendle, Jose Alvarado, Nick Anderson, Anthony Banda, Jalen Beeks, Diego Castillo, Yonny Chirinos, John Curtiss, Oliver Drake, Pete Fairbanks, Tyler Glasnow, Brent Honeywell, Andrew Kittredge, Aaron Loup, Brendan McKay, Charlie Morton, Colin Poche, Trevor Richards, Chaz Roe, Blake Snell, Ryan Thompson, Ryan Yarbrough, Aaron Slegers, Ronaldo Hernandez, Michael Perez, Mike Zunino

Houston Astros: Yordan Alvarez, Michael Brantley, Josh Reddick, George Springer, Myles Straw, Kyle Tucker, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa, Aledmys Diaz, Yuli Gurriel, Taylor Jones, Jack Mayfield, Abraham Toro, Bryan Abreu, Rogelio Armenteros, Brandon Bailey, Joe Biagini, Brandon Bielak, Chris Devenski, Kent Emanuel, Zack Greinke, Josh James, Cristian Javier, Lance McCullers, Roberto Osuna, Enoli Paredes, Brad Peacock, Cionel Perez, Ryan Pressly, Austin Pruitt, Nivaldo Rodriguez, Andre Scrubb, Cy Sneed, Blake Taylor, Jose Urquidy, Framber Valdez, Justin Verlander, Dustin Garneau, Martin Maldonado, Garrett Stubbs

TAB vs HAS Dream11 prediction: TAB vs HAS Dream11 team

Outfielders: Kyle Tucker, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, Hunter Renfroe, Randy Arozarena

Infielders: Alex Bregman, Brandon Lowe

Pitcher: Lance McCullers, Tyler Glasnow

Catcher: Martin Maldonado

TAB vs HAS live: TAB vs HAS Dream11 prediction and Dream11 top picks

Tampa Bay Rays: Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, Brandon Lowe

Houston Astros: Lance McCullers, Alex Bregman

TAB vs HAS match prediction

Tampa Bay Rays will be our favourites to win the game as per our analysis and prediction.

Note: The TAB vs HAS match prediction is based on our own analysis. The TAB vs HAS Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

