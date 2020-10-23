TAB Vs LAD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB 2020 World Series Live

Quick links:
Tampa Bay Rays will square off against Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the MLB 2020 World Series with the series level on October 23, Friday (Saturday morning for Indian viewers) at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The game is scheduled to start at 5:38 am IST. Here is our TAB vs LAD Dream11 prediction, top picks and our TAB vs LAD Dream11 team.
In the opener, Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 but in the second game, they were on the losing side with Tampa Bay Rays winning the game 6-4. The two teams are now on level terms as Tamp Bay managed to stifle Mookie Betts and co in the second game of the World Series.
TAB vs LAD Dream11 team: Tampa Bay Rays probable playing 9
Randy Arozarena, Kevin Kiermaier, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, Brandon Lowe, Hunter Renfroe, Charlie Morton, Mike Zunino, Tyler Glasnow, Willy Adames
TAB vs LAD Dream11 team: Los Angeles Dodgers probable playing 9
Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Cody Bellinger, Julio Urías, Gavin Lux, Joc Pederson, Justin Turner, Clayton Kershaw, Austin Barnes
Tampa Bay Rays: Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, Brandon Lowe
Los Angeles Dodgers: Mookie Betts, Max Muncy
Outfielders: Mookie Betts (Star Player), Cody Bellinger, Kevin Kiermaier
Infielders: Brandon Lowe, Corey Seager, Willy Adames, Max Muncy
Pitcher: Clayton Kershaw
Catcher: Mike Zunino
Considering the recent form of the teams, our TAB vs LAD Dream11 prediction calls for a closely fought battle with Tampa Bay Rays going is as slight favourites to win the tie.
