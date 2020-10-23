TAB Vs LAD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB 2020 World Series Live

Tampa Bay Rays will square off against Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the MLB 2020 World Series with the series level on October 23, Friday (Saturday morning for Indian viewers) at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The game is scheduled to start at 5:38 am IST. Here is our TAB vs LAD Dream11 prediction, top picks and our TAB vs LAD Dream11 team.

TAB vs LAD Dream11 prediction: TAB vs LAD Dream11 team and preview

In the opener, Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 but in the second game, they were on the losing side with Tampa Bay Rays winning the game 6-4. The two teams are now on level terms as Tamp Bay managed to stifle Mookie Betts and co in the second game of the World Series.

Who is Randy Arozarena?



By now you know the @RaysBaseball rookie has been the breakout star of the #postseason — no one has more hits, HRs or total bases.



But do you really KNOW him? 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/e4DbONSkWQ — Infield Chatter (@InfieldChatter) October 22, 2020

TAB vs LAD Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Friday, October 23, 2020

Time: 5:38 am IST

Venue: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

TAB vs LAD Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

TAB vs LAD Dream11 team: Tampa Bay Rays probable playing 9

Randy Arozarena, Kevin Kiermaier, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, Brandon Lowe, Hunter Renfroe, Charlie Morton, Mike Zunino, Tyler Glasnow, Willy Adames

TAB vs LAD Dream11 team: Los Angeles Dodgers probable playing 9

Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Cody Bellinger, Julio Urías, Gavin Lux, Joc Pederson, Justin Turner, Clayton Kershaw, Austin Barnes

TAB vs LAD Dream11 prediction: TAB vs LAD top picks

Tampa Bay Rays: Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, Brandon Lowe

Los Angeles Dodgers: Mookie Betts, Max Muncy

TAB vs LAD Dream11 prediction: TAB vs LAD Dream11 team

Outfielders: Mookie Betts (Star Player), Cody Bellinger, Kevin Kiermaier

Infielders: Brandon Lowe, Corey Seager, Willy Adames, Max Muncy

Pitcher: Clayton Kershaw

Catcher: Mike Zunino

TAB vs LAD live: TAB vs LAD Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our TAB vs LAD Dream11 prediction calls for a closely fought battle with Tampa Bay Rays going is as slight favourites to win the tie.

Note: The above TAB vs LAD Dream11 prediction, TAB vs LAD Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TAB vs LAD Dream11 team and TAB vs LAD match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Tampa Bay Rays Twitter