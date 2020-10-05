TAB Vs NEY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB 2020 Division Series Live

Tampa Bay Rays will square off against New York Yankees in Game 1 of their Division Series matchup on Tuesday, October 6 at Petco Park in San Diego. The game is scheduled to start at 5:37 am IST. Here is our TAB vs NEY Dream11 prediction, TAB vs NEY top picks and our TAB vs NEY Dream11 team.
Going into the Division Series of MLB 2020, Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees ended the league in stellar fashion. While Tampa Bay Rays were leading the American League East standings with 40 wins and 20 losses, New York Yankees were second with 33 wins and 27 losses. Both the teams also delivered incredible performances in the Wild Cards as the Rays and Yankees defeated Indians (2-0) and Blue Jays (2-0) respectively.
Randy Arozarena, Kevin Kiermaier, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, Brandon Lowe, Hunter Renfroe, Charlie Morton, Mike Zunino, Tyler Glasnow, Willy Adames
Giancarlo Stanton, Clint Frazier, Luke Voit, Gio Urshela, Brett Gardner, Tyler Wade, Gerrit Cole, Aaron Judge, Mike Tauchman
Considering the recent form of the teams, our TAB vs NEY Dream11 prediction is that New York Yankees will come out on top in this contest.
Grinding before gameday 👀 #NYYforNY pic.twitter.com/iy8hbDtDFt— New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 4, 2020
