TAB Vs NEY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB 2020 Division Series Live

Tampa Bay Rays will square off against New York Yankees in Game 1 of their Division Series matchup on Tuesday, October 6 at Petco Park in San Diego. The game is scheduled to start at 5:37 am IST. Here is our TAB vs NEY Dream11 prediction, TAB vs NEY top picks and our TAB vs NEY Dream11 team.

TAB vs NEY Dream11 prediction: TAB vs NEY Dream11 team and preview

Going into the Division Series of MLB 2020, Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees ended the league in stellar fashion. While Tampa Bay Rays were leading the American League East standings with 40 wins and 20 losses, New York Yankees were second with 33 wins and 27 losses. Both the teams also delivered incredible performances in the Wild Cards as the Rays and Yankees defeated Indians (2-0) and Blue Jays (2-0) respectively.

TAB vs NEY Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: October 6, 2020

Time: 5:37 am IST

Venue: Petco Park in San Diego, California

TAB vs NEY Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

TAB vs NEY Dream11 team: Tampa Bay Rays probable playing 9

Randy Arozarena, Kevin Kiermaier, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, Brandon Lowe, Hunter Renfroe, Charlie Morton, Mike Zunino, Tyler Glasnow, Willy Adames

TAB vs NEY Dream11 team: New York Yankees probable playing 9

Giancarlo Stanton, Clint Frazier, Luke Voit, Gio Urshela, Brett Gardner, Tyler Wade, Gerrit Cole, Aaron Judge, Mike Tauchman

TAB vs NEY Dream11 prediction: TAB vs NEY Dream11 top picks

Tampa Bay Rays: Mike Zunino, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, Brandon Lowe

New York Yankees: Aaron Judge, Luke Voit, Gerrit Cole

TAB vs NEY Dream11 prediction: TAB vs NEY Dream11 team

Outfielders: Aaron Judge, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, Brett Gardner, Aaron Hicks

Infielders: Luke Voit, Brandon Lowe, Gio Urshela

Pitcher: Gerrit Cole (SP)

Catcher: Mike Zunino

TAB vs NEY live: TAB vs NEY Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our TAB vs NEY Dream11 prediction is that New York Yankees will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above TAB vs NEY Dream11 prediction, TAB vs NEY Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TAB vs NEY Dream11 team and TAB vs NEY Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

