TAB Vs NEY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB 2020 Division Series Game Preview

Tampa Bay Rays will square off against New York Yankees in Game 5 of their Division Series matchup on Saturday, October 10 at Petco Park in San Diego. The game is scheduled to start at 4:40 AM IST. Here is our TAB vs NEY Dream11 prediction, TAB vs NEY playing 11, TAB vs NEY top picks and our TAB vs NEY Dream11 team.
The upcoming match would be important for both the teams as they are currently tied in the division series scoreboard. The New York Yankees won the first game (3-9), but ended up taking two straight losses (Game 2: 7-5 and Game 3: 4-8). However, Aaron Boone’s team fought back by winning the fourth game (5-1), making the upcoming game crucial.
Randy Arozarena, Kevin Kiermaier, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, Brandon Lowe, Hunter Renfroe, Charlie Morton, Mike Zunino, Tyler Glasnow, Willy Adames
Giancarlo Stanton, Clint Frazier, Luke Voit, Gio Urshela, Brett Gardner, Tyler Wade, Gerrit Cole, Aaron Judge, Mike Tauchman
Considering the recent form of the teams, our TAB vs NEY Dream11 prediction is that New York Yankees will come out on top in this contest.
High 5s for Game 5s. pic.twitter.com/qEW0fVEsha— New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 9, 2020
