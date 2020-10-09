TAB Vs NEY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB 2020 Division Series Game Preview

Tampa Bay Rays will square off against New York Yankees in Game 5 of their Division Series matchup on Saturday, October 10 at Petco Park in San Diego. The game is scheduled to start at 4:40 AM IST. Here is our TAB vs NEY Dream11 prediction, TAB vs NEY playing 11, TAB vs NEY top picks and our TAB vs NEY Dream11 team.

TAB vs NEY Dream11 prediction: TAB vs NEY Dream11 team and preview

The upcoming match would be important for both the teams as they are currently tied in the division series scoreboard. The New York Yankees won the first game (3-9), but ended up taking two straight losses (Game 2: 7-5 and Game 3: 4-8). However, Aaron Boone’s team fought back by winning the fourth game (5-1), making the upcoming game crucial.

TAB vs NEY Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Saturday, October 10, 2020

Time: 4:40 am IST

Venue: Petco Park in San Diego, California

TAB vs NEY Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

TAB vs NEY Dream11 team: Tampa Bay Rays probable playing 9

Randy Arozarena, Kevin Kiermaier, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, Brandon Lowe, Hunter Renfroe, Charlie Morton, Mike Zunino, Tyler Glasnow, Willy Adames

TAB vs NEY Dream11 team: New York Yankees probable playing 9

Giancarlo Stanton, Clint Frazier, Luke Voit, Gio Urshela, Brett Gardner, Tyler Wade, Gerrit Cole, Aaron Judge, Mike Tauchman

TAB vs NEY Dream11 prediction: TAB vs NEY Dream11 top picks

Tampa Bay Rays: Mike Zunino, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, Brandon Lowe

New York Yankees: Aaron Judge, Luke Voit, Gerrit Cole

TAB vs NEY Dream11 prediction: TAB vs NEY Dream11 team

Outfielders: Aaron Judge, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, Brett Gardner, Aaron Hicks

Infielders: Luke Voit, Brandon Lowe, Willy Adames

Pitcher: Gerrit Cole (SP)

Catcher: Mike Zunino

TAB vs NEY live: TAB vs NEY Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our TAB vs NEY Dream11 prediction is that New York Yankees will come out on top in this contest.

High 5s for Game 5s. pic.twitter.com/qEW0fVEsha — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 9, 2020

Note: The above TAB vs NEY Dream11 prediction, TAB vs NEY playing 11, TAB vs NEY Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TAB vs NEY Dream11 team and TAB vs NEY Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

