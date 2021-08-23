Taiwan's Le Mans Team Told To Remove National Flag Amid Chinese Pressure: Report

A major controversy took place at the Le Mans 24 Hour Race on the weekend, as the Taiwanese team were asked to remove the national flag on their car hood before the start of the race. The Taiwan national flag was replaced with the Chinese Taipei flag at the request of the organizers. The Chinese Taipei flag is often used by Taiwan during major international sporting events such as the Olympics, as per team owner Morris Chen.

Taiwanese team asked to remove national flag from Le Mans race

According to Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA), Morris Chen's company HubAuto Corp were not aware why their team owner was told to make the last-minute change. This is because in the qualifying round of the race on Friday the Taiwan team were able to participate with the national flag as they did last year. The HubAuto racing team qualified on pole position for the 89th edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours Race.

Taiwan accuses China of putting pressure to replace the flag

As per the Taiwan website F-1 Auto Racing, Le Mans' decision to tell the Taiwanese team to remove the flags may have resulted because of pressure from China. This is because Wan Heping of China is currently the vice president for sports at the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile. This is the governing body of the major motorsport racing events, including the Le Mans 24 Hours Race.

China-Taiwan's political dispute

The predominant reason why China and Taiwan have had long-lasting disputes is that China views Taiwan as part of its territory. Beijing has increased diplomatic, military, and economic pressure on Taiwan ever since the 2016 election of President Tsai Ing-wen. The Taiwanese president rejects China's stance that Taiwan is a part of their country.

As a result, China has increased global pressure on several international companies to refer to Taiwan as 'Chinese Taipei' or 'Taiwan, China' in recent years. Moreover, Taiwan also cited earlier this month that they had demanded a correction from Venice Film Festival organizers. This is because they listed two films representing the island as being from 'Chinese Taiwan' amid alleged pressure from China.