Tajamul Islam's Dream: 'Olympic Gold, become Ortho Surgeon, Break & Fix Opponents' Bones!'

Kashmir's Tajamul Islam added another page to the books of history by bringing home a gold medal World Kickboxing Championship held in Egypt on October 29. The 13-year-old athlete, who hails from a small village called Tarkapora in Bandipora, defeated Argentina’s Lalina in the under-14 category. Back in 2016, as an eight-year-old, the young champion made the Nation proud by becoming the first-ever Indian player from the sub Junior level in kickboxing to win a gold at the international championship held in Italy.

In 2018, Tajamul had visited the Republic Newsroom for the Republic Day #ProudToBeIndian broadcast, during which she had captivated viewers with her energy and effervescence. Now, three-and-a-half years on, despite just barely being in her teens, the athlete has a number of accolades under her belt at district, state, national and international level kickboxing competitions. After waving the country's flag at the highest in Egypt and Italy, the kickboxer revealed that her ultimate dream would be to bring home an Olympics Gold medal and make her nation and state proud.

Tajamul Islam aims for Olympic Gold for India

Speaking with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, young athlete Tajamul Islam talked about her biggest dream as an athlete. After being asked about her ultimate dream, Tajamul stated, ''Now I want to grow quickly and bring gold in World Olympics for India.'' Further asserting her statement, she added, ''I've been dreaming of only one dream since my childhood. I want to bring my sport to a bigger platform and bag a gold medal at Olympics for my state and for India.''

Interestingly, the World Kickboxing Champion also mentioned another dream, of becoming an Orthopedic surgeon. During the interview, the young athlete opened up about being advised to go easy on her fellow teammates by her coach during practice as she is prone to injure others by using her full potential during training. She also talked about being commended for her footwork and agility in the ring.

She continued, ''I also want to become an orthopaedic surgeon", and quipped "Ta ki opponent ki haddi tod bhi doon, aur jod bhi doon (so I can break my opponent's bones and fix them as well)''

Image: Twitter/@MajorPoonia/Republic World