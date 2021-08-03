Tajinderpal Singh Toor Fails To Qualify For The Finals Of Men's Shot Put At Tokyo Olympics

The end of the qualifications for the Finals of Shot Put saw Indian Shot Putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor starting and ending his Tokyo Games journey today itself. The Indian Athlete got eliminated after he finished at the 13th position in his three attempts at the end of the event. He started the event in the Group-A of Men’s Shot Put Qualifications managing only one legal throw out of his three attempts. His best throw was in his first attempt at a distance of 19.99 and later ended up serving two disqualifications. In order to qualify for the finals, athletes either have to make a throw of 21.20m or the top 12 athletes would straightaway advance to the finals after the qualifications in Group A and Group B.

The Asian Games 2018 Champion found himself admist intense pressure for a solid throw in the final attempt but the foul throws did not work in his favour. He was leading the event after being the first to start the qualifications until Serbia’s Armin Sinancevic became the first to reach the 20m mark. He finished the first round at the 3rd position and found himself disqualified in the next two, ultimately finishing at 13th, with his best throw being 19.99m. Brazil’s Darlan Romani threw 21m in the first attempt and went ahead with a best of 21.31m in the final round, ultimately qualifying for the finals along with Tomas Walsh, Romani, and Mostafa Hassan.

Tajinderpal no where near his personal record

Earlier this year Tajinderpal Singh Toor, the 2018 Asian Games Gold Medalist set a national record as a Shot Putter for throwing to a distance of 21.49 during the Grand Prix 4 in Patiala earlier this year. This particular display of talent and skills fetched him a seat for the Tokyo Olympics. Tajinderpal’s crashing out of Tokyo 2020 added to India’s woes on Tuesday as the Indian men’s hockey team as well as wrestler Sonam Malik lost their semifinals and opening round respectively. However, there is more action to come as Indian men's hockey team is due to play Germany for the Bronze Medal, Neeraj Chopra will be in action in men's javelin throw and Indian women's hockey team is playing for a spot in the final.

