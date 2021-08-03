Tajinderpal Singh Toor : How To Watch Live Streaming Of Men's Shot Put Event At Tokyo 2020

Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be India's hope in the upcoming shot put event at the Tokyo Olympics which will get underway at the Olympic Stadium on Tuesday, August 3. The shot-putter from Punjab will be competing against some of the biggest names in the shot put from around the world at Tokyo 2020. Here are the details on how to watch Tajinderpal Singh Toor live in India.

Tokyo Olympics: Tajinderpal Singh Toor shot put event preview

The 26-year-old Indian shot putter is the reigning Asian champion and also holds the Asian shot put record courtesy a 21.49m attempt at the Indian Grand Prix 4 in Patiala in June – a throw that qualified him for Tokyo 2020. The Indian shot putter will be going up against defending Olympic champion and world record (23.37m) holder USA’s Ryan Crouser. Crouser also holds the Olympic record (22.52m) in shot put. Joe Kovacs, the Rio silver medallist and reigning world champion, and New Zealand’s Tomas Walsh, the Rio bronze winner, will also be on the hunt for the gold at Tokyo.

Tokyo Olympics: How does the qualification works

The shot put event at Tokyo 2020 will start starts with 32 contenders. In the qualification round, the shot putters will be divided into two groups. A qualifying distance will be set just before the qualifiers begin. All shot putters will get three throws in the qualifying round and those who breach the qualifying mark will progress to the final. If less than 12 athletes manage to beat the mark, the top 12 throwers will make it to the medal round.

All 12 finalists get an initial round of three throws in the final. Eight shot-putters who record the best distances in the first three throws, get another round of three. The shot-putter with the longest throw in his six attempts in the final, wins gold. The second and third best thrower gets silver and bronze, respectively.

How to watch Tajinderpal Singh Toor live

If you are still wondering How to watch Tajinderpal Singh Toor live in action then you can watch the broadcast of the men’s shot put event on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India. Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD will broadcast Tokyo 2020 in regional languages. The Tajinderpal Singh Toor shot put event Live streaming will be available on Sony Liv with the qualifying event starting from 3:45 PM IST on August 3.

Image: Tajinder Toor / Twitter