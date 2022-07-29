Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Requests PM Modi To Conduct 2024 Asian Beach Games In Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to conduct the next Asian Beach Games in Chennai. Chennai has been the hotspot for sports recently as the city is also hosting the historic 44th Chess Olympiad.

MK Stalin requests PM Modi to host Asian Beach Games in Chennai

According to sources, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin wrote a letter to PM Modi, where he requested him to conduct the next Asian Beach Games in Chennai. The next Asian Beach Games are slated to be held in January 2024. Sources stated that Stalin has requested PM Modi to give necessary guarantees to the Asian Olympics Organising Committee so that the Asian beach games can be held in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

In the letter issued to PM Modi, MK Stalin wrote, "During a committee meeting that was held in May 2022, there were oral discussions that were made in favour of conducting the 2024 Asian Beach Games in Tamil Nadu."

The letter added that Stalin 'requests the PM to instruct the Union Sports ministry to give all the necessary guarantees that they require for conducting the games in Chennai, Tamil Nadu'.

Stalin then went on to thank PM Modi for the grand success of the ongoing 44th Chess Olympiad by adding, "Only because of the support of the PM, the Chess Olympiad was a grand success." He concluded his letter by requesting 'similar support from the union government to make the Asian Beach games happen in Chennai as well'.