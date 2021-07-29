Tamil Nadu To Set Up Sports Village, 4 Olympic Academies To ‘impart World-class Training’

To enhance the performance of Tamil Nadu sports enthusiasts, the state Government has decided to set up a sports village with four Olympic academies in Chennai. The official announcement of the decision was made after a review meeting was chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin with sports officials of the state. Another important announcement includes the state authority's decision to provide traditional Silambam training to sportspersons.

According to the latest announcement, these academics will provide athletes with training and essential equipment required for better performance. Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that as many as 11 athletes from Tamil Nadu reached Tokyo to represent India in the current Olympic games. They include Table Tennis Players Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran; Sailors Varun Ashok Thakkar, KC Ganapathy, and Nethra Kumanan; Fencer CA Bhavani Devi; and other athletes like Rajiv Arokia, Dhanalakshmi Sekhar, V Revathi, Subha Venkatesh and Naganathan Pandi.

Among these, India's Achanta Sharath Kamal was defeated by China's Ma Long in the table tennis event. G Sathiyan suffered an upset defeat at the hands of lower-ranked Siu Hang Lam to make an early exit from the men's singles competition at the Tokyo Games. Fencer Bhavani Devi lost in front of France's Manon Brunet in the upper-level round; however, she was highly praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for her efforts.

India at Tokyo Olympics 2020

A total of 127 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India are participating in the Olympics. This is the largest-ever contingent India has sent to any Olympics. The 69 cumulative events across the 18 sport disciplines that India are going to participate in are also the highest ever for the country. Meanwhile, Manipur's Mirabai Channu lifted India's spirits by winning a silver medal in the weightlifting category. Currently, Badminton Champion PV Sindhu has swung into action after she advanced to the quarterfinal of the badminton singles event at the Tokyo Olympics after beating Mia Blichfeldt in the Round of 16 clashes on Thursday. Sindhu is also the country's final hope to win a medal in the badminton event at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. This game is also a chance for her to finally upgrade her silver medal to a gold one with Defending Champion Carolina Marin not being part of the event.