Tamil Nadu's Iconic Napier Bridge Painted Like A 'chess Board' Ahead Of Chess Olympiad

Ahead of the 44th Chess Olympiad which is scheduled to take place in Tamil Nadu's capital city, Chennai from July 18th, the iconic Napier Bridge has received a brand new makeover paying a tribute to the upcoming event. In an initiative taken by the state government, the Napier Bridge in Chennai has been painted like a chess board with the entire surface of the bridge re-painted with black and white squares resembling a chess board.

A video of the same has been shared by IAS officers Supriya Sahu, who is also the additional chief secretary for the Tamil Nadu government's Environment, Climate Change, and Forest department. Sharing the video on her Twitter handle, she wrote, "Chennai the Chess Capital of India is all set to host the grand, Chess Olympiad 2022. The iconic Napier Bridge is decked up like a Chess Board".

Chennai the Chess Capital of India is all set to host the grand, Chess Olympiad 2022.The iconic Napier Bridge is decked up like a Chess Board.Check it out 😊 #ChessOlympiad2022 #ChessOlympiad #Chennai pic.twitter.com/wEsUfGHMlU — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) July 16, 2022

The video received overwhelming responses from netizens and several likes as people took to the comment section and praised the creative approach. Notably, the bridge is also featured in the 39-second teaser which was released on Friday in a bid to promote the 44th Chess Olympiad. The promotional teaser was shared by Superstar Rajinikanth on his Twitter handle.

Promotional teaser of 44th Chess Olympiad

The 39-second long teaser ‘Welcome to Namma Ooru (Our City) Chennai' has been created with the backdrop of Mamallapuram monuments, and performances of traditional and modern dance forms capturing the cultural ethos of Tamil Nadu. It has been directed by ace filmmaker Vignesh Shivan with the music of Oscar-winning musician A R Rahman.

While the video begins with ‘Welcome to Namma Ooru Chennai,’ it later concludes with the words ‘Varuga Varuga Tamizhnattukuu Varuga (Warm Welcome to Tamil Nadu). It also features Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin and Rahman himself further showcasing the British-era Napier Bridge decked up like a chess board.

Notably, the 44th edition of the biggest global chess event is scheduled to take place in Mahabalipuram near Chennai from July 28. It will be concluded on August 10, 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the event.

It is pertinent to note that the event was earlier scheduled to take place in Russia, however, later it was moved to India in view of its war against Ukraine.

Image: PTI