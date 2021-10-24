Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vs Chicago Bears Live Streaming: How To Watch NFL On TV, Online?

Week seven of the ongoing NFL season in the United States will see the Chicago Bears (3-3) lock horns against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) on Sunday. While Chicago will look to avoid their second defeat in two consecutive games, the Bucs will be eager to register yet another win when they host Da Bears on October 24th (US time). The Chicago, however, have the upper hand over the Buccaneers when it comes to the recent head-to-head record as The Monsters of the Midway have won five out of the last even encounters between the two sides.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Chicago Bears: Match timing

The match between Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be aired live on CBS at around 1:55 am (Monday) Indian Standard Time and 4:25 pm (Sunday) local time.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Chicago Bears: Where to watch online?

Online audiences in North America will be able to live stream the match on fuboTV, which people can also try for free in certain regions. The match will also be broadcast live on Radio at 98Rock (WXTB, 97.9 FM) and Flagship Station.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Chicago Bears: Match venue

The match is scheduled to be played at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay. Florida, which is the home ground of the Buccaneers. The sitting capacity at Raymond James Stadium is 65,618.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster

S Andrew Adams (FA), RB Giovani Bernard ﻿(FA), LB K.J. Britt (fifth-round draft pick), WR Jaelon Darden ﻿(fourth-round draft pick), CB Pierre Desir (FA), CB Dee Delaney (FA), OL Robert Hainsey (third-round draft pick), CB Richard Sherman ﻿(FA), QB Kyle Trask (second-round draft pick), OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (first-round draft pick).

Chicago Bears roster

DL Angelo Blackson (UFA), WR Damiere Byrd (FA), QB Andy Dalton (UFA), QB Justin Fields (1st-round draft pick), WR Jakeem Grant (T-MIA), WR Marquise Goodwin (FA), RB Khalil Herbert (6th-round draft pick), TE Jesse James (FA), LB Christian Jones (FA), WR Breshad Perriman (FA), T Jason Peters (FA), T Elijah Wilkinson (UFA), RB Damien Williams (FA).

Injured reserves: LB Jeremiah Attaochu (UFA), T Teven Jenkins (1st-round draft pick)

