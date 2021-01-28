Tara Gins Claims She Was Banned From Men's Cycling Team After Playboy Shoot

Belgian professional racing cyclist Tara Gins has sensationally hit back at 'double standards' in the cycling industry. The 30-year-old was reportedly denied a job as a director in a men's team after they came across images of a previously paid modelling shoot. Gins rode professionally between 2016 and 2018 for the Lares–Waowdeals and Health Mate–Cyclelive Team squads, and also works as a directeur sportif for Belgian amateur team S-Bikes AGU.

Tara Gins playboy shoot cost her a job at men's team, hits back at 'double standards'

In an interview with Cycling News, Tara Gins detailed some of the abuse she had faced over the years and highlighted the double standards that women often face when trying to progress within the sport. The 30-year-old has alleged that a verbal agreement between her and a men’s amateur domestic team to become a directeur sportif was withdrawn due to photos either from her Playboy shoot or another photoshoot for a Belgian calendar. She did not name either the team that withdrew the verbal agreement or the individuals who acted inappropriately towards her.

Gins claimed that the team boss started the conversation by saying that he was breaking off the commitment that they had because someone on the team, a staff member came across pictures of her. The 30-year-old believes someone must have threatened the manager to send those pictures to one of the sponsors because that person has a relationship with the sponsor. Gins claimed that she had no idea of the pictures they were talking about, but believes it could be the Playboy photoshoot she did last May or another photoshoot for a calendar for a Belgian company.

Gins said the photos “wouldn’t hurt anyone”. The 30-year-old also said that now a photo was more important than capabilities or experience and that it made her inappropriate to work with riders. Gins said that in all the years of her racing career, she had already experienced so many negative things with team leaders or soigneurs. She said, “I have now stopped racing and want to do my own things, get opportunities. And then they are taken back by those who have a double standard. Apparently, as a man, you can do a little more in the world".

(Image Courtesy: Tara Gins Instagram)