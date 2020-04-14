Tarvaris Jackson, Former Seahawks Quarterback, Dies In A Car Crash

Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson passed away after being involved in a car crash on Sunday. Tennessee State, where the 36-year-old worked as a quarterbacks coach, confirmed the news stating Jackson was killed in a single-car accident, just outside Montgomery, Alabama.

Former #Seahawks QB Tarvaris Jackson died last night in a car accident in Alabama, a spokesperson for his employer Tennessee State tells me. Jackson, 36, was TSU’s QB coach. Along with Seattle, he also played for the #Vikings and #Bills. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2020

Tarvaris Jackson cause of death: Tarvaris Jackson car accident details

Multiple publications in the United States stated Tarvaris Jackson was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro when his car left the road, hit a tree and overturned around 8:50 pm local time Sunday. An Alabama Law Enforcement Agency spokesperson reported that Jackson was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

The accident reportedly occurred on Pike Road, seven miles south of his hometown, Montgomery, Alabama. Limited details about the wreck were released as it is believed the state officials are still investigating the cause of the accident.

Tarvaris Jackson is survived by his wife Lakitta and three children, Tarvaris Jr., Takayla and Tyson.

Tarvaris Jackson death: Former coach and teammates pay condolences

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll posted a short message on social media, honouring the former Seahawks quarterback.

Tarvaris Jackson was a beloved teammate, competitor, and Seahawk. He will be deeply missed. So heartbroken by the news of his passing and sending our condolences to his family and friends. We love you forever @7tjackson — Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) April 13, 2020

Seahawks star Russell Wilson also took to Twitter to pay condolences to Jackson's family.

TJack... you will be missed. Praying for your family...Love you man. 💔 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 13, 2020

Tarvaris Jackson death: Vikings pay tribute to quarterback

Minnesota Vikings took to social media to pay tribute to their former quarterback. The Vikings' statement read, 'The entire Vikings family is saddened by the news of Tarvaris Jackson being taken from us too soon. One of Tarvaris' greatest attributes was his positive outlook and approach. He genuinely cared about others, was a good friend and will be missed by family, teammates, and Vikings fans everywhere.'

Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of former #Vikings QB Tarvaris Jackson.



You will be missed, TJack!



📰: https://t.co/ZN4IwLgrN0 pic.twitter.com/SfCFhkT9jJ — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 13, 2020

A second-round pick in the 2006 NFL Draft, Tarvaris Jackson played for the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks and the Buffalo Bills between 2006 and 2015. A Super Bowl champion with the Seahawks, Jackson registered 39 career touchdowns and completed over 7,000 passing yards. In 2019, Tarvaris Jackson was hired as a quarterbacks coach for Tennessee State.

