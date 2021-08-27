Tata Motors Felicitates 24 Indian Olympians With Tata Altroz For 'winning Hearts' At Tokyo

The Tata Motors felicitated 24 Indian athletes who narrowly missed out on the bronze medal in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020. In the felicitation ceremony on Thursday, August 26 by Tata Motors, the Olympians were congratulated and praised by India’s one of the biggest car manufacturers for winning hearts and inspiring billions of people. Tata Motors posted the snippets from the ceremony which was being called ‘The Gold Standard’.

24 Indian athletes across sports such as Hockey, Boxing, Wrestling, Golf and Discuss Throw attended the ceremony

#ALTROZForOlympians was an unforgettable celebration of our Olympians who won our hearts and inspired billions with their performance at Tokyo Olympics 2020. It was a privilege to present the #Altroz to them.#TheGoldStandard #TataMotors pic.twitter.com/CeHNk7JRyZ — Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) August 26, 2021

Tata Motors handed over the keys of Altroz to the Indian athletes, including the members of the Indian Women’s team who were defeated in their Bronze medal clash and had to return to India without any medal. However, the Indian girls never backed down while playing on the field and ended up inspiring a lot of young and budding athletes to always aim for the bigger picture in life. Indian Women’s Hockey goal-keeper, Savita Punia took to social media to thank Tata Motors for showing gratitude towards the Indian Olympians.

A very big thank you to @TataMotors_Cars for the recognition and acknowledging the efforts of the Indian hockey contingent. We're all so grateful and we will continue working hard to make you all proud again 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/HAy9OeeNYe — Savita Punia (@savitahockey) August 27, 2021

Indian Golf player, Aditi Ashok was also among the athletes to be felicitated by Tata Motors. The 23-year-old athlete represented India at the 2020 Summer Olympics in the women’s individual stroke play event. She finished fourth overall in the table after entering the tournament as the World no. 200. She scored 269 points and 15-under par, just two shots behind Nelly Korda of the United States, who finished with the gold medal. She found herself in the second position after 54 holes, contending for an Olympics Medal for most of the fourth round.

Lieutenant General RP Kalita Director General MP & PS and Colonel of the Kumaon & Naga Regiment & Kumaon Scouts felicitated Subedar Major Satish Kumar who represented India at Olympic Games #Tokyo2020 in boxing & reached Quarterfinals. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/1TfR6Mhe8Y — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) August 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Indian boxers Satish Kumar and Pooja Rani were also rewarded with the Tata Altroz. Satish Kumar who also serves as a Subedar Major in the Indian Army represented India in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the Men’s Boxing super heavyweight category. Playing in the 91kg category, he is the first Indian boxer to qualify for the Olympics in the super heavyweight category. On the other hand, Boxer Pooja Rani who previously won the bronze medal at the 2014 Asian Games, represented India at the Tokyo Games in the Women’s 75 kg category. She was the first Indian to qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

#SheInspiresUs:



🥊 Pooja Rani becomes the first Indian 🇮🇳 boxer to qualify for #Olympics2020.



She defeated Chutee Pornnipa (THA) in the Asian Boxing Qualifiers being held in Amman, Jordanpic.twitter.com/yoaxk8lipl — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) March 8, 2020

Wrestler Deepak Punia, who represents India in the 86kg category, lost his bronze medal match against San Marino’s M.N. Amine after previously reaching the Olympic semi-finals. Kamapreet Kaur represented India in the discuss throw event in the Tokyo Olympics. She finished the event in sixth place, which is her best performance till now.

I'll prepare even better for 2024 & win medal for the country. Disheartened that I missed the bronze. But I'm happy that people gave me so much love. I hope that they continue to shower their love. I'll celebrate after 2024 #Olympics: Wrestler Deepak Punia upon returning to India pic.twitter.com/lxx6YdHlgu — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021

Image: TataMotors_Cars - Twitter