Team GB Runner Chris Smith's Body Found Near 3,700ft Mountain In Horror Accident

Chris Smith, 43, is confirmed dead after he went missing on a run in the Scottish Highlands earlier this week. Smith was a mountain runner for Great Britain and was on a holiday with his family when he went missing. After he went missing, his family appealed to the public to help them find him.

Also read | Tokyo Olympics to give refunds to ticket buyers in Japan

Team GB runner dies in horror accident while on holiday

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Chris Smith, the Great Britain and Northern Ireland mountain runner.



Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. pic.twitter.com/vQNJqj90Ix — British Athletics (@BritAthletics) October 30, 2020

Smith, who was known as an "experienced fella", was out on an 11-mile route near the four peaks in the Glen Lyon area in Scotland. After the athlete did not return home, his family appealed to the public to look for him in the nearby area. On Thursday (Friday IST), police in Scotland informed his family that a man's body had been found.

Also read | Yasiel Puig sued for sexual battery, accused of assaulting woman during 2018 Lakers game

Chris Smith cause of death revealed

His death was confirmed by his brother-in-law Billy Milligan's Facebook post. "On behalf of the entire family we are devastated to let you know that Chris has lost his life in Glen Lyon," the said. He added that Smith lost his life while "doing what he loved".

"We will always treasure his energy, spirit and love. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers," he continued. While many people who knew him and had seen him run reached out to offer condolences on Twitter, British Athletics also paid their tribute to a man people called a "GB legend" in the comments. "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Chris Smith, the Great Britain and Northern Ireland mountain runner," they wrote, while people and colleagues reached out via replies.

Also read | Chad Johnson gives $1000 to fan who chauffeured him to McDonald's late at night

Twitter lends condolences after GB runner dies near a mountain

This is just heartbreaking. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. What a true GB legend. — Peter Ghouly-brand 👻 (@GillibrandPeter) October 30, 2020

Sad news for the sporting world to have been robbed of our own. May his soul Rest In Peace — Joshua Cheptegei 🇺🇬🇺🇬 🥇🥇 (@joshuacheptege1) October 30, 2020

This is extremely heartbreaking. Sending my condolences to his family and friends. ❤️ — Yasmin Marghini (@MarghiniYasmin) October 30, 2020

Desperately tragic news about the loss of GB Fell runner Chris Smith -I know everyone’s thoughts will go to out to this local family, who have lost a father & husband. Such desperately sad loss. My thoughts & prayers go out to his wife, his family & to the athletics community 🙏 — Mims Davies MP #StayAlert-HandsSpaceFace (@mimsdavies) October 30, 2020

Awfully sad news ... thoughts with friends and family .. — Katharine Merry (@KatharineMerry) October 30, 2020

Chris Smith death: Who is Chris Smith?

As per the British Athletics, Smith was a member of many Great Britain and Northern Ireland mountain running teams. In 2015, he helped Great Britain win a bronze at the World Championships. Over the last decade, he helped bag four team medals and European championships.

Also read | Tom Brady rare football card could be worth $250k and Rob Kardashian cannot keep calm

(Image credits: British Athletics Twitter)