Team India joins PM Modi's 'Cheer4India' Campaign To Support Tokyo Olympics-bound Athletes

As the first batch of India's Tokyo Olympics-bound athletes are all set to fly to Japan on July 17, Team India's cricketers (men and women) joined PM Narendra Modi's 'Cheer4India' campaign. BCCI on Friday shared the video announcing that the cricket board joins PM Modi's 'Cheer4India' campaign to extend its support for 'Team India athletes'.

Sharing a video of the 'Cheer4India' campaign, BCCI said, "The BCCI proudly joins the Honourable Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi in extending our wholehearted support to the Team India Athletes @Tokyo2020. They have trained hard and are raring to go."

In the video shared by the BCCI, Team India's cricketers (both men and women) extended their wishes for India's Tokyo-Olympics bound athletes. The video starts with Team India's woman cricketer Mithali Raj appealing to the people to watch Indian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics following which Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Virat Kohli, and others enthusiastically repeat the slogan Cheer4India.

In the video, PM Modi can also be heard saying, "Let's all come together to support the athletes going for Tokyo Olympics, Cheer4India!"

The BCCI proudly joins the Honourable Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi in extending our wholehearted support to the Team India Athletes @Tokyo2020



They have trained hard and are raring to go.



Let us get together and #Cheer4India

AFI names 26-member Indian athletics squad for Games

Earlier, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) had announced a 26-member squad to compete in the Olympic Games in Tokyo. As per the official press release, AFI President Adille Sumariwalla said that the federation is looking forward to a good show by the team. "We are happy that it is a well-prepared team, physically and emotionally, for the Olympic Games. The world has been through a lot and athletes have been challenged to stay in good shape, retain form and in good spirits. We are pleased that our athletes have remained in training ever since the lockdown was lifted," he said.

India's Athletics Squad for Tokyo Games

Men: Avinash Sable (3000m Steeplechase); MP Jabir (400m Hurdles): M Sreeshankar (Long Jump); Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Shot Put); Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh (Javelin Throw); KT Irfan, Sandeep Kumar and Rahul Rohilla (20km Walk) and Gurpreet Singh (50km Walk); 4x400m Relay: Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, Muhammed Anas, Naganathan Pandi, Noah Nirmal Tom; 4x400m Mixed Relay: Sarthak Bhambri, Alex Antony.

Women: Dutee Chand (100m and 200m); Kamalpreet Kaur and Seema Antil-Punia (Discus Throw) and Annu Rani (Javelin Throw); Bhawna Jat and Priyanka Goswami (20km Walk) and (Mixed 4x400m Relay): Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan & Dhanlakshmi Sekhar.

