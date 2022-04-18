Teen Paddler Vishwa Deenadayalan Dies In Accident On Way To National Championships

Promising table tennis player from Tamil Nadu Vishwa Deenadayalan lost his life in a road accident while travelling to Shillong to take part in the 83rd Senior National & Inter-State table tennis championships. According to the report the taxi that the paddler was travelling in collided with a 12-wheel truck in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district on Sunday, police said.

As per the report besides Vishwa Deenadayalan three more players from the southern Indian state were travelling from Guwahati Airport to Shillong to take part in the 83rd Senior National Table Tennis Championship. According to police, the accident happened in Shangbangla area at around 1:50 pm.

The 18-year-old (Vishwa) died on the way to Nongpoh Civil Hospital in the Ri-Bhoi district, while the other players are now admitted at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) here. They are out of danger, the Meghalaya Table Tennis Association (MTTA) said in a statement.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, former sports minister Kiran Rijiju and many more took to Twitter and mourned the death of the promising table tennis star.

Vishwa Deenadayalan dies: A look at his promising career

Vishwa Deenadayalan was a product of Krishnaswamy TT Club in Anna Nagar, and had received praise from India's veteran paddler and Olympian Sharath Kamal. Deenadayalan's transition from cadet and sub-junior to junior section was steady. He had won the cadet and sub-junior national titles also. The B.Com student of Loyola College won the Under-19 Boys title during the Dehra Dun National Ranking Tournament this January.