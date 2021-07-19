Teenage Gymnast First US Athlete To Test Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of Tokyo Olympics

A female gymnast from the United States has tested positive for the Coronavirus at her pre-Tokyo Olympic training camp, Japanese media houses reported. The gymnast tested positive while she was training for the big event in Narita, which is about 56 kilometres from the capital, Tokyo. The name of the athlete has not been announced yet but it is reported that the gymnast is a teenager.

USOPC identifies the athlete as an alternate

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said that the athlete was an alternate in the women’s gymnastics team.

"The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority. We can confirm that an alternate on the women’s artistic gymnastics team tested positive for COVID-19," the USOPC statement said.

"In alignment with local rules and protocols, the athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine. Out of respect for the individual’s privacy, we cannot provide more information at this time," it added.

COVID Cases in Tokyo Olympics

Earlier, Czech volleyball player Ondrej Perusic tested positive for COVID-19. "Despite following all precautions (on) COVID-19 beach volleyball player Ondrej Perusic became infected. He is currently asymptomatic and is in isolation according to the rules," the country's official Olympic team handle posted.

Two players of the South African football team and a support staff member also tested positive for Coronavirus on Sunday.

The Tokyo Olympic Games will begin on Friday, July 23 and will go on till August 8, 2021. The big event will be held without spectators amid tight health safety protocols as the cases are soaring in the Japanese city.