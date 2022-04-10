Tejasvi Surya Hails 92-year-old Bengaluru Man 'outpacing Many Others' In Marathon; WATCH

Member of Parliament from the Bengaluru South constituency Tejasvi Surya hailed a 92-year-old for participating and finishing a marathon ahead of others in his recent tweet. The 92-year-old veteran named Dattatreya Ji participated in the 5 km long Bengaluru Marathon, which started and ended at the Sree Kantheerava Stadium in Bangalore. Surya is a 31-year-old Indian politician, who actively participates in sports events, as he recently took part in a 75-km long ‘Cycle 2 Freedom Ride' from Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru to Kolar.

Meanwhile, Surya took to his official Twitter handle on Sunday morning to share the video of the 92-year-old marathon participant with a long heart-felt message. In the video, the young MP can be seen running alongside the man while holding his hands. “Sri Dattatreya Ji is 92 years young. He truly symbolises the spirit of grit and determination of every Bangalorean. At the Bengaluru Marathon today, he completed the 5K run, outpacing many others along the way. A true ambassador for fit Bengaluru!,” wrote Tejasvi Surya in his tweet.

Watch the video of the 92-year-old shared by Tejasvi Surya:

The Bengaluru Marathon 2022 was the eighth edition of the annual marathon event, which was held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Sunday morning. The event included three categories, a marathon of 42.2 km distance, a Half marathon- 21.09 km long, alongside a 5K run of 5 km distance. As informed by the Member of Parliament, the 92-year-old participated in the 5K run.

More details about MP Tejasvi Surya

Surya had earlier organized a football event named ‘ Tejasvi Surya Football Cup’ which saw the participation of over 250 teams. He regularly keeps on encouraging citizens to take up Olympian sport, train and rally for respective teams under the ‘Be Like An Olympian' campaign’. At the same time, a 'MP Surya Sports Utsava' is also under the works, where citizens can participate in the eight most popular sports. Alongside being an MP in the 17th Lok Sabha from BJP, representing the Bangalore South constituency, Surya is also the president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha since September 2020.