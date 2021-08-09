Last Updated:

Tejaswin Shankar Recalls Getting Unexpected Call From Neeraj Chopra Post-Olympic Gold Win

High jumper Tejaswin Shankar recalled the moment after he had got an unexpected call from Neeraj Chopra as he struck gold at Tokyo Olympics on Saturday

Written By
Karthik Nair
neeraj chopra, Neeraj Chopra wallpaper

IMAGE: PTI/Tejaswin Shankar Instagram


The national record holder in the men's high jump, Tejaswin Shankar recalled celebrating his good friend Neeraj Chopra's triumph after the latter struck gold in the Tokyo Olympics men's javelin throw event on Saturday.

On Saturday, August 7, 2021, history was rewritten by Neeraj Chopra by breaking India's 13-year jinx of an elusive Olympic gold medal. The last time India had won an Olympic gold was in 2008 when shooter Abhinav Bindra won the tournament's prestigious prize in the 10-meter air rifle event in Beijing. He also became the youngest Indian to win the Olympic gold, the first in track-and-field to do so, and the only one to do it in his debut games.  

Tokyo Olympics: Tejaswin Shankar on Neeraj's gold medal triumph

"After Neeraj Chopra won the gold, I wanted to speak to him. I asked Wayne Lombard, the fitness coach who has worked with both Neeraj and me, to patch my call through today because I knew his phone won't be working. Wayne told me that Neeraj had only got to bed at three in the morning but that he'd eventually connect the two of us", said Tejaswin Shankar as quoted by ESPN India.

"At 6 a.m., I got a call from Wayne's number. I thought it would be Wayne but it was Neeraj himself on the line. I jumped off my bed, washed my mouth, and shouted at the Olympic champion on the other end of the video call. 'Arre Neeraj kaise kaise call kiya! (Wow, Neeraj I can't believe you are calling)'. It was pretty awkward", he added.

Neeraj Chopra wallpaper 

While the entire country is celebrating his success, even Neeraj Chopra took some time off from his personal celebrations to reveal how much this win means to him. Taking to this official Twitter handle, Neeraj Chopra had posted a few pics of him celebrating the memorable win by standing at the top of the podium with the Olympic gold medal around his neck.

The 23-year-old then wrote he is still 'processing' this feeling and then went on to thank the people of India and beyond for their support and blessings that helped him reach this stage.

"This moment will live with me forever", he added.

Where is Neeraj Chopra from?

Neeraj Chopra hails from Panipat in Haryana. He is from an agricultural background as his father Satish Kumar cultivates in his small village Khandra. Chopra developed an interest in the javelin throw at the age of 11.

When will Neeraj Chopra return to India?

It has been learned that Neeraj Chopra will be landing in the country along with the other medalists later on Monday afternoon.

First Published:
