Telangana BJP MLA & KCR Govt Playing Needless Sport Politics? Pit Sania Mirza Vs PV Sindhu

Sparking a fresh controversy, an MLA from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday tastelessly questioned Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on choosing 'Pakistan's Bahu' Sania Mirza as Telangana's Brand Ambassador, referring to India's Tennis ace being married to Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik. He further questioned why 'two-time Olympian' PV Sindhu was not made the Brand Ambassador instead, and in the end, summed it all to the government following 'caste politics' in the state.

"Is it because Sania Mirza is a Muslim and PV Sindhu is a Hindu? Are you people playing caste politics even in this?" the BJP MLA asked, stating that it's not Sania Mirza but PV Sindhu who has made India proud at the Olympics. Having said that, and not giving Sania Mirza the credit or respect she deserves regardless of Sindhu's achievement, he suggested to the CM to review his choice.

'Sports situation in Telangana bad'

He also took the opportunity to slam the government on the situation of sports in the state. "From the time the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government has come to power in Telangana, there has been no development in the sports arena. Stadiums, sports complexes are all underdeveloped," he said, pointing out that the funds released for development in the area of sports are not being utilized by the government. He added, "The Sports' coaches- be it of wrestling, boxing or any other sports, are all sitting on strike because they are not being provided the nominal fees that were promised to them."

He opined that the underdevelopment is because V. Srinivas Goud is handling both the Ministry of Prohibition & Excise and the Ministry of Sports & Youth services simultaneously. "He is busy handling the Excise Ministry and does not care about Ministry of Sports and Youth," he said. "There is no appreciation for those who win medals, and absolutely no efforts by the Sports Ministry to make the sportsperson of the state win medals," he added.

The BJP MLA made the above statements while congratulating the India Men's Hockey team for winning a bronze medal in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. "It is a festive atmosphere here in India after the Indian team clinched a medal in the Olympics after a wait of 41 years. I would like to congratulate the entire team for this great achievement," he said.