Telangana CM KCR Congratulates Boxer Nikhat Zareen For Winning Gold At World Championship

Making the country proud, Nikhat Zareen bagged gold at the Women’s World Boxing Championship 2022. Lauding the achievement, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday congratulated Nikhat Zareen who hails from the Nizamabad district of Telangana, for winning the world boxing championship.

Rejoicing the pride moment, Rao complimented Nikhat for unfurling India’s flag at the international sports platform, a release from CMO said.

KCR further mentioned that the Telangana government is encouraging sportspersons in all aspects and already taking all the necessary measures to set up Rural Sports Centers in all villages to train young meritorious sportspersons in the state.

While Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) MLC from Nizamabad, Kalvakuntla Kavitha also congratulated Nikhat Zareen, on becoming the world champion.

PM Modi lauds Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen's gold win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 19 congratulated boxer Nikhat Zareen for making the people of the country proud by clinching the gold in the flyweight (52kg) division at the Women's World Championship.

On May 19, Zareen clinched the coveted gold with a facile 5-0 win over Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the final of the Women's World Championship in Istanbul. Apart from Zareen's gold, Manisha Moun (57kg) and debutant Parveen Hooda (63kg) bagged bronze medals.

Hailing the victory of the Indian champions, PM Modi wrote in a tweet, "Our boxers have made us proud! Congratulations to @nikhat_zareen for a fantastic Gold medal win at the Women's World Boxing Championship"

"I also congratulate Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda for their Bronze medals in the same competition," he added.

Women World Boxing Championship 2022

Telangana boxer Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen won the Women's World Championships in Istanbul with a 5-0 victory over Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the flyweight (52kg) final.

The Indian boxer beat her Thai opponent to win via unanimous verdict with judges scoring the bout 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27, 29-28 in her favour. Zareen who is a 2019 Asian Championship bronze medallist became only the fifth Indian boxer to be crowned world champion with this win.

The other pugilists who have won the world title include six-time champion Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010, and 2018), Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006) and Lekha KC (2006).

