Telvin Smith Net Worth, Jaguars Contract, Current Salary And NFL Retirement

Former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith has been arrested on a charge of unlawful sexual activity with minors. According to reports the one-time Pro Bowler had his home surrounded by SWAT and undercover detective teams and is being held on a $50,003 bond. Here, let's take a look at why was Telvin Smith arrested, the Telvin Smith contract and the Telvin Smith net worth.

Also Read: Jaguars Put More Emphasis On Character To Improve Culture

Telvin Smith net worth: Telvin Smith arrested on a sex crime charge

Telvin Smith was charged under unlawful sexual activity with minors and was booked into the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Jail on Wednesday. The former Jaguars LB had never been charged with anything relating to an investigation surrounding the November incident, according to WJXT. A separate search warrant reportedly granted Wednesday's officers with another chance to investigate any alleged wrongdoing and believed there were weapons in the house.

Ex-Jaguars LB Telvin Smith arrested on charge of unlawful sexual activity with certain minorshttps://t.co/EugJ8vcsBY pic.twitter.com/9RsohZrnA3 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 29, 2020

Telvin Smith net worth: Telvin Smith contract and earnings

Telvin Smith was originally a fifth-round draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014 and signed a new contract extension in 2017. The contract extension was reportedly worth $44 million according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. In 2018, Jaguars restructured the Telvin Smith contract, converting $8 million of his roster bonus to a signing bonus, meaning the payment could be shifted across multiple seasons. According to herosports.com, Telvin Smith has career earnings of $18.57M over five seasons and the Telvin Smith net worth is approximately ranging between $1-$5 million according to trendcelebsnow.com.

Also Read: Telvin Smith arrested: Jaguars Agree To Terms With 18 Undrafted Free Agents

Telvin Smith net worth: Telvin Smith retirement

Despite enjoying a highly productive season, Telvin Smith announced he was stepping away from football in May 2019 to 'get in his world in order.' The Telvin Smith retirement news came as a shocker to the Jaguars, who revealed that the linebacker had skipped Jacksonville's voluntary offseason conditioning program. Jaguars fined him for more than $88,000 and the linebacker announced his retirement to avoid further fines. By announcing his retirement, the Smith missed out $10 million annually for the next two seasons.

Also Read: Bears Finalize Trade With Jaguars For Quarterback Foles

Also Read: Telvin Smith Jaguars Draft Speedy Florida CB Henderson With 9th Pick