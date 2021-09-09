Temple Of Speed: Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen Set To Face Off Again In Second F1 Sprint

Formula One's Sprint format will be making its return to the racing world for the second time ever at the highspeed track at Monza's 'Temple of Speed' on Saturday, September 10 after its feisty Silverstone debut. Qualifying has been moved to Friday, setting the grid for the 100km sprint, which effectively plays out as a mini race. The finishing order of the Sprint will set the starting order for Sunday's main event, the 53 lap Italian GP.

The last time F1's new Sprint format took place, Lewis Hamilton topped qualifying, Max Verstappen won the sprint and the rivals then had a coming together in the first lap of the British GP. Verstappen currently holds a three-point lead over Hamilton after winning the last two races at Spa and then at Zandvoort which means this race holds an important meaning to both the championship rivals. Also making an appearance at the Italian Grand Prix will be the Tifosi, Ferrari's famous sea of red in the grandstands.

Mercedes favourite at Monza

Monza is expected to suit Mercedes more because of the engine advantage they have over Red Bull, however, anything can happen as seen in last year's Italian Grand Prix when Pierre Gasly took an unlikely victory for AlphaTauri. Mercedes has won every Italian GP of the hybrid era except the 2020 and 2019 when Gasly and Charles Leclerc respectively, were winners. Red Bull have only finished on the podium in one of the last seven races.

"I expect Monza to suit Mercedes as it hasn't been our best track for the last few years," said Verstappen to Sky F1, who took the title lead at Zandvoort. "But this year we are more competitive so you never know. If we continue what we have been doing, working well together as a team, and nail every little detail then we can be competitive but Mercedes might have a top speed advantage on us."

Hamilton however believes that Red Bull have covered up and have the speed to outrace them. "I think they've taken a bit of a step ahead," said Hamilton last weekend, referring to Red Bull's new upgrades.

(Image: AP)