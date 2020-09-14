TEN Vs DEN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks NFL 2020 Live

Mike Vrabel's Tennessee Titans (TEN) will face Vic Fangio's Denver Broncos (DEN) in Gameweek 1 of the NFL 2020-21 season. The encounter between Tenessee Titans vs Denver Broncos is scheduled to kick off at 10:20 pm ET (Tuesday, 7:50 AM IST) at the Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Here's a look at the TEN vs DEN Dream11 prediction, TEN vs DEN Dream11 team and TEN vs DEN Dream11 top picks ahead of the blockbuster clash.

TEN vs DEN Dream11 prediction and game preview

The two teams that finished second in their respective divisions last year will square off on Monday night football when the Denver Broncos host the Tennessee Titans. The Tennessee Titans went 9-7 (in 2019) and finished only one spot behind the Houston Texans in the AFC South division. On the other hand, Denver went 7-9 last season, finishing second in the AFC West division. The last meeting between these two teams ended in a 16-0 win for the Denver Broncos and the Titans will be hoping to put up a stronger fight this season. The Broncos will be without standout linebacker Von Miller who is out with an ankle injury. Our TEN vs DEN Dream11 prediction is that the Tenessee Titans will win their opening game of the season.

TEN vs DEN Dream11 prediction: Probable starting line-ups for both teams

Tenessee Titans - Ryan Tannehill, Senorise Perry, Derrick Henry, Khari Blasingame, Adam Humphries, Khalif Raymond, MyCole Pruitt, Geoff Swaim, Johnathan Joseph, Jadeveon Clowney, Will Compton.

Denver Broncos - Jeff Driskel, Melvin Gordon, Phillip Lindsay, Royce Freeman, DaeSean Hamilton, Tin Patrick, Nick Vannett, Jake Butt, Kareem Jackson, Mark Barron, Shelby Harris.

TEN vs DEN Dream11 team

Quarter Back: Ryan Tannehill

Running Back: Khari Blasingame (VC), Derrick Henry (C), Melvin Gordon

Wide Receiver: DaeSean Hamilton, Tin Patrick, Raymond

Tight End: Geoff Swaim, Nick Vannett

Defender: Kareem Jackson, Will Compton

TEN vs DEN Dream11 top picks

Top picks for Tennessee Titans - Derrick Henry, Khari Blasingame, Will Compton

Top picks for Denver Broncos - Melvin Gordon, Kareem Jackson, Tin Patrick

Note: The TEN vs DEN Dream11 prediction, TEN vs DEN Dream11 top picks and TEN vs DEN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TEN vs DEN match prediction and TEN vs DEN Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

